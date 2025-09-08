DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets rally in early trade tracking firm global trends amid hopes of rate cut by US Federal Reserve

Stock markets rally in early trade tracking firm global trends amid hopes of rate cut by US Federal Reserve

Sensex climbs 296.26 points to 81,007.02
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:25 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday tracking a firm trend in global markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

Advertisement

The recent GST rate cut announcement also added to markets’ optimism during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 296.26 points to 81,007.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 90.35 points to 24,831.35.

Advertisement

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the gainers.

However, Asian Paints, Trent, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards.

Advertisement

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded in positive territory.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

“Post-September 22nd when the new GST rates come into effect, there will be huge spurt in demand, particularly for automobiles and consumer durables. This has the potential to lift the market sentiments,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The August non-farm payrolls report showed the American economy added just 22,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent.

This soft labour data has strengthened hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed.

“The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 25 bps at its 17 September meeting,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,304.91 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,821.23 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.19 per cent to USD 66.29 a barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex ended lower by 7.25 points or 0.01 per cent at 80,710.76. The Nifty eked out gains of 6.70 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,741.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts