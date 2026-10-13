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Home / Business / Stock markets rebound in early trade led by IT firms, HDFC Bank

Stock markets rebound in early trade led by IT firms, HDFC Bank

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Trent among winners

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:00 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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NTPC, Power Grid, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank among laggards. Representative Image/iStock
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid a rally in blue-chip HDFC Bank and IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305 points to 72,224.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 93.40 points to 22,458.50.

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From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped nearly 5 per cent after the IT firm reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.

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Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Trent were also among the winners.

NTPC, Power Grid, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.08 per cent to USD 105.5 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi traded sharply lower. Japan’s 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index also quoted lower.

US markets ended mostly lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,708.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex tanked 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 71,924.68. The Nifty dropped 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 22,363.35.

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