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Home / Business / Stock markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty trades at 24,198 level

Stock markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty trades at 24,198 level

Fresh foreign fund inflows also add to the markets’ optimism during the initial trading

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:25 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday, tracking a recovery in world markets as easing US Treasury yields improved global risk sentiment.

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Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trading.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 504.32 points to 77,416.16 in early trade after four days of decline.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty also bounced back after seven days of losses. It climbed 118.85 points to 24,198.55.

All 30-Sensex firms were trading in positive territory during the early deals. Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the biggest winners.

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Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 407.99 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi rebounded 5.74 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting higher.

US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent higher at USD 91.87 per barrel.

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