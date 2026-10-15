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Home / Business / Stock markets rebound sharply in early trade led by IT firms   

Stock markets rebound sharply in early trade led by IT firms   

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel are among the biggest winners

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:33 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Trent and Power Grid were among the laggards. Photo for representation
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply in early trade on Thursday led by a rally in IT stocks and easing crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354 points to 73,157.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 96.15 points to 22,726.05.

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From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest winners.

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Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Trent and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.6 per cent lower at USD 104.4 per barrel.

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Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,857.44 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi tumbled nearly 8 per cent and Japan's 225 index was down 5.07 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index also quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

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