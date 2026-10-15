Stock markets rebound sharply in early trade led by IT firms   

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply in early trade on Thursday led by a rally in IT stocks and easing crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354 points to 73,157.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 96.15 points to 22,726.05.

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From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest winners.

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Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Trent and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.6 per cent lower at USD 104.4 per barrel.

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Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,857.44 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi tumbled nearly 8 per cent and Japan's 225 index was down 5.07 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index also quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Wednesday.