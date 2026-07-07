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Home / Business / Stock markets snap 4-day rally amid heavy profit booking

Stock markets snap 4-day rally amid heavy profit booking

Buying in IT stocks, however, cushions the market's fall

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:47 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday amid profit-taking after a four-day rally, in line with weakness in Asian equities.

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Buying in IT stocks, however, cushioned the market's fall.

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Fag-end selling dragged the 30-share BSE Sensex lower, leading the benchmark to settle 104.35 points, or 0.13 per cent, down at 78,180.72. During the day, it climbed 379.85 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 78,664.92.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.65 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 24,398.70.

From the Sensex pack, Trent emerged as the top loser by tumbling 12.42 per cent after its June quarter revenue growth missed market expectations.

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Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were also among the laggards.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Titan, Eternal and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.22 per cent to USD 72.87 per barrel.

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