icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets surge for fourth day as crude oil prices cool

Stock markets surge for fourth day as crude oil prices cool

Sensex climbs over 270 points in early trade while Nifty reclaims the 24,000 mark

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:55 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock.
Advertisement

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday following a decline in crude oil prices and a rally in IT firms.

Advertisement

Extending its rally to the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 271.61 points to 77,080.09 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 55.35 points to 24,044.50.

Advertisement

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Eternal were among the biggest winners.

Advertisement

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.49 per cent lower at USD 78.44 per barrel.

Advertisement

“Crude oil prices have fallen sharply to a nearly three-month low. Falling energy prices are expected to act as a tailwind for the Indian economy, helping contain inflation, improve external balances and support earnings growth across several sectors,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index quoted higher, while South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

“Global cues remain mixed. While optimism surrounding the US—“Iran peace developments pushed the Dow Jones to fresh record highs, weakness in technology stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower, leaving the S&P 500 marginally in the red,” Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning, although the sharp fall in Brent crude to around USD 78.6 per barrel is emerging as a significant positive for India, as lower energy prices improve the inflation outlook, reduce import costs and support corporate profitability, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 749.18 crore on Tuesday after a day’s breather, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. The Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts