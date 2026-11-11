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Home / Business / Stock markets surge in early trade; Sensex jumps 1,097 points    

Stock markets surge in early trade; Sensex jumps 1,097 points    

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallies 274.30 points to 25,317.55

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:45 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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In the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the major winners. Photo for representation
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday helped by foreign fund inflows, better-than-expected Q2 results and a sustained moderation in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,097.33 points to 82,186.92 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 274.30 points to 25,317.55.

In the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the major winners.

Titan was the only laggard from the pack.

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Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 7,212.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at USD 92.44 per barrel level.

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