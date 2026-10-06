DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets trade higher led by bank stocks, Reliance Industries

Stock markets trade higher led by bank stocks, Reliance Industries

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and InterGlobe Aviation among winners

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:39 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tech Mahindra, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday, extending their previous session’s rally, aided by buying in bank stocks, Reliance Industries and positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 120.22 points to 72,535.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 47.15 points to 22,603.10.

Advertisement

From the 30 Sensex firms, Trent surged over 11 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and InterGlobe Aviation were also among the winners.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

“Indian equity markets are expected to remain broadly steady, with easing crude prices providing some support to market sentiment. WTI crude is currently trading around the USD 89–90 per barrel range after oil prices declined amid signs of improving crude shipments from the Middle East,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Advertisement

Asian markets are trading marginally higher in early trade providing a mildly supportive global cue for Indian equities, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.16 per cent higher at USD 100.5 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Monday.

“Positive overnight cues from global equities should support the opening, although the rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield to 5.31 per cent could limit follow-through by keeping foreign flows and emerging-market valuations under pressure,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,699.14 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex jumped 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 72,382.47. The Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 22,555.75.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts