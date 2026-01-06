DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets trade lower in early trade as selling in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank dents sentiment

Stock markets trade lower in early trade as selling in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank dents sentiment

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel among the gainers

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by heavy selling in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and worries over fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 431.95 points to 85,007.67 during early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 105.6 points to 26,144.70.

Advertisement

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent tumbled over 7 per cent even as the Tata group retail firm reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eternal, HDFC Bank, and Adani Ports were also among the laggards.

However, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,764.07 crore.

"While broader sentiment remains guarded amid recent bouts of volatility driven by geopolitical developments and tariff-related concerns, underlying support continues to come from stable domestic macro fundamentals and steady institutional participation," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

US President Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew "I was not happy" with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington could raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".

Trump made the remarks while talking to reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One en route to Washington DC from Florida.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended higher on Monday. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.24 per cent to USD 61.61 per barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex dropped 322.39 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 85,439.62. After hitting a record intra-day high of 26,373.20, the Nifty failed to carry forward the momentum and declined 78.25 points, or 0.30 per cent, to end at 26,250.30.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts