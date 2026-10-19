DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets trim most of sharp early losses amid buying in SBI, Reliance Industries

Stock markets trim most of sharp early losses amid buying in SBI, Reliance Industries

SBI, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and HCL Tech among biggest gainers

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:47 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday after days of relentless selling. They bought equities worth Rs 1,165.92 crore, according to exchange data. PTI file
Advertisement

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recovered most of their early losses on Monday as buying in State Bank of India and Reliance Industries, and fresh foreign fund inflows countered the decline in Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 470.50 points to 74,318 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 147.10 points to 22,999.05.

Advertisement

Later, both the benchmarks bounced back. The BSE benchmark traded 46.49 points lower at 74,682.78. The Nifty quoted 14.55 points lower at 23,131.60.

Advertisement

From the 30 Sensex firms, Axis Bank declined over 4 per cent despite the private sector lender reporting a 39.4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,704.67 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27, supported by higher core income and improvement in asset quality.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Trent were also among the major laggards.

Advertisement

State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were among the biggest gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday after days of relentless selling. They bought equities worth Rs 1,165.92 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.90 per cent lower at USD 107.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index traded in positive territory, while Japan’s 225 index quoted lower.

The US markets ended lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.14 per cent, S&P 500 was down 1.09 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.34 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex climbed 413.66 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 74,729.27. The Nifty was up 148.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 23,146.15.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts