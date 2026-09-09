DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets tumble in early trade amid escalating tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices

Stock markets tumble in early trade amid escalating tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever among major laggards

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:59 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Reuters file
Advertisement

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday as escalating tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil to near USD 100-per-barrel mark.

Also read: West Asia conflict: US destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers; Tehran hits back at American targets in Jordan

Advertisement

Selling in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund outflows also dented investors’ sentiment.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 500.25 points to 75,060.61 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 129.40 points to 23,506.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.

Advertisement

NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and Adani Ports were among the winners.

“Brent crude is trading near USD 99.60-a-barrel after the US-Iran conflict widened and Iran-backed Houthi attacks disrupted Saudi energy infrastructure.

“For India, sustained crude prices around or above USD 100 could intensify inflationary pressures, weigh on the rupee and the current account, squeeze corporate margins and diminish expectations of monetary easing. As a result, elevated oil prices are likely to remain a key overhang on domestic market sentiment even if broader global cues improve,” Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.44 per cent higher at USD 99.33 per barrel.

“Oil remains the principal macro driver. WTI crude is holding in the USD 94-95 per barrel range after the latest escalation in hostilities across the Middle East heightened fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies. With no clear signs of de-escalation, the geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude prices is expected to remain elevated, keeping volatility across global financial markets high,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets in negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 123.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 75,577.58. The Nifty declined 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 23,635.10.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts