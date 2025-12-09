DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Stock markets tumble in early trade amid weak global cues, FII outflows

Stock markets tumble in early trade amid weak global cues, FII outflows

Sensex plunges 636 points, Nifty depreciates to 25,767

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:45 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday in line with weak global cues, continuous foreign fund outflows and selling pressure in IT stocks and Reliance Industries.

Advertisement

Investor sentiment also turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome, which is expected to provide cues on the interest rate trajectory.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 636.22 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 84,466.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 193.25 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 25,767.30.

Advertisement

Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the only gainers in the morning trade.

Advertisement

The US Federal Reserve is set to begin its two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, where the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will decide on key benchmark interest rates for the world’s largest economy.

The outcome will be announced on Wednesday.  Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 655.59 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,542.49 crore, according to exchange data.

“Despite hopes pinned on a potential US Fed cut on December 10, sentiment remains fragile with FIIs continuing to sell, the rupee weakening towards 90/USD, and global cues turning softer,” Prashanth Tapse , Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, South Korea’s KOSPI and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index were trading in the negative territory while Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark was quoting in the green zone.

The US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of the Fed meeting.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.21 per cent to USD 62.36 per barrel.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 609.68 points to close at 85,102.69.

Snapping a two-day gaining streak, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 225.90 points to settle at 25,960.55.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts