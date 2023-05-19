Stock markets turn volatile after positive beginning

PTI

Mumbai, May 19

Equity benchmark indices started the trade on a firm note on Friday amid positive trend in the global stock markets and foreign fund inflows but later turned volatile.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.08 points to 61,636.82 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 56.2 points to 18,186.15 in initial deals.

Later, both the benchmark indices turned volatile and were trading marginally lower.

The Sensex quoted 48.29 points lower at 61,383.45 and the Nifty dipped 28.30 points to 18,101.65.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

ITC, NTPC, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards.