Stocks Sena Launches Free Stock Research Platform, Raises USD 232,000 at USD 2.32 Million Valuation

New Delhi, Delhi, India --- Business Wire India

Stocks Sena, founded by Krishna Singhal and Pushan Jain, has announced the launch of www.stockssena.com, alongside a USD 232,000 pre-seed raise at a USD 2.32 million valuation.

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The free platform helps Indian investors research companies through financial data and tools such as stock screening and valuation models, bringing research that typically requires multiple websites into one accessible interface.

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Stocks Sena uses primary-source data from company disclosures and exchange filings, giving users access to information directly from the businesses they research. Its AI features help make lengthy disclosures easier to understand, including earnings-call summaries checked against the original transcripts.

Built to support independent investment research, Stocks Sena makes its research tools and financial information available without a subscription or paywall.

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Explore the platform at www.stockssena.com

Stocks Sena App:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/stocks-sena/id6795600438

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stockssena.app&hl=en

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

Stocks Sena Co-Founders Krishna Singhal and Pushan Jain, NMIMS and NYU Stern Alumni.

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