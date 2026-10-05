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Home / Business / Stocks Sena Launches Free Stock Research Platform, Raises USD 232,000 at USD 2.32 Million Valuation

Stocks Sena Launches Free Stock Research Platform, Raises USD 232,000 at USD 2.32 Million Valuation

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ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 5: Stocks Sena, founded by Krishna Singhal and Pushan Jain, has announced the launch of www.stockssena.com, alongside a USD 232,000 pre-seed raise at a USD 2.32 million valuation.

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The free platform helps Indian investors research companies through financial data and tools such as stock screening and valuation models, bringing research that typically requires multiple websites into one accessible interface.

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Stocks Sena uses primary-source data from company disclosures and exchange filings, giving users access to information directly from the businesses they research. Its AI features help make lengthy disclosures easier to understand, including earnings-call summaries checked against the original transcripts.

Built to support independent investment research, Stocks Sena makes its research tools and financial information available without a subscription or paywall.

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Explore the platform at www.stockssena.com

Stocks Sena App:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/stocks-sena/id6795600438

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stockssena.app&hl=en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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