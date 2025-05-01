Stone Wood Hotels Drives Culinary Expansion with Nationwide Rollout of Spice Wood Cafe

PNN

Goa [India], May 1: Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts has announced the expansion of its signature restaurant brand, Spice Wood Cafe, across all 14 of its hotels in India by the end of 2025. Known for its blend of rustic charm and quick-service dining, the Spice Wood Cafe concept has gained popularity for its "Sit, Eat & Go" approach--an inviting yet efficient space that caters to modern diners who value both flavor and speed.

"Our goal with Spice Wood Cafe is to create a space where great food meets great energy--something that feels familiar yet exciting every time. It's not just about quick service; it's about delivering a memorable dining experience that reflects the soul of our brand," said Shikhar Kumar, Managing Director, Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts

Advertisement

The cafe's distinctive atmosphere is rooted in a rustic and cozy aesthetic, incorporating reclaimed wood, warm lighting, and spice-inspired decor. Open kitchens are a focal point, offering customers a glimpse of the food preparation process, reinforcing the cafe's fast-paced yet transparent dining experience. Seating is strategically varied, featuring bar-style high tables for solo guests, communal benches for groups, and cozy booths for those looking to linger a little longer.

Advertisement

Spice Wood Cafe's menu emphasizes bold, spiced flavors delivered quickly. Signature offerings include grain-based Spice Wood Bowls, wood-grilled skewers, flatbread wraps, and spiced fries--all designed for quick assembly and fast service without compromising freshness. Orders are placed via digital kiosks or QR codes, with a number call system minimizing wait time and staffing needs. For those on the move, takeaway orders come in eco-friendly packaging, with spice packets offered as a small souvenir of the experience.

This rollout aligns with Stone Wood's broader growth strategy. Since its founding in 2017 with a single 34-cottage resort in Mandrem, Goa, the group has grown to over 16 hotels and resorts across prime destinations in India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The addition of Spice Wood Cafes across its portfolio reflects Stone Wood's commitment to creating consistent, high-quality culinary experiences as part of its broader hospitality offering.

With additional properties in the pipeline across Jim Corbett, Tadoba, Chail, Mussoorie, and Coorg, and a goal of reaching 50 hotels by 2030, Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts is positioning itself not just as a leader in boutique and resort accommodations, but also as a growing force in India's fast-casual dining scene. The expansion of Spice Wood Cafe underscores this dual focus--marrying convenience and quality in both stay and dining experiences.

Website: www.stonewoodresorts.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)