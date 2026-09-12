Stories Without Borders: From Bhonsle to Ghamasaan - Golden Ratio Films Builds The Next Chapter of Indian Storytelling Across India & The World

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: A Vistas Media Company, Golden Ratio Films draws on an acclaimed body of work across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Hollywood as Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan premiered on ZEE5 and the content company advances an ambitious new slate.

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Golden Ratio Films (GRF), a Vistas Media Company, is entering its next phase of growth with an expanding slate of films and entertainment properties across languages, genres and markets.

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At the centre of this new chapter is Ghamasaan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and starring Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta, and Rajpal Yadav that premiered exclusively on ZEE5 on September 11. Set against the rugged heartland of Bundelkhand, the film explores power, loyalty, fear and survival through a deeply rooted and intense narrative, something that the industry has craved for a while.

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO, says, “At Golden Ratio Films, we remain focused on building a slate defined by distinctive storytelling, strong creative partnerships and enduring audience value. Ghamasaan reflects that ambition, and we are delighted to collaborate with Jio Studios on bringing this powerful story to audiences. We thank the entire Jio Studios team for their trust, support and shared belief in the film.”

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For GRF, Ghamasaan continues a filmmaking philosophy built around backing distinctive voices, strong performances and stories capable of travelling across audiences and markets. Over the years, Golden Ratio Films has built a diverse portfolio across productions, co-productions and releases. Its Hindi slate includes Bhonsle, JL50, Nakkash, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? Its Hollywood work includes The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, featuring Dhanush in his first international film, the road-horror thriller Son, and The Featherweight, associated with Hollywood’s Appian Way, the makers of The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator and The Revenant.

In Marathi cinema, GRF has been associated with AB Aani CD, Chandramukhi and the National Award-winning Paithani and In Tamil, it has collaborated with Pa. Ranjith on Writer and J.Baby. This body of work reflects GRF’s broader ambition to operate across languages and markets while continuing to back strong creative voices and culturally distinctive storytelling.

Piiyush Singh, Group COO and Global Creative Head, adds, “The films that endure are often the ones that combine a strong cinematic voice with an emotional truth audiences can immediately recognise. Ghamasaan has that rare quality. It is rooted, intense and uncompromising in its world, yet universal in the human conflicts it explores. With a filmmaker of this calibre and performances of such conviction, we believe this is a world that can stay with audiences well beyond this film — and potentially has much more to reveal.”

Even as Ghamasaan reaches audiences, Golden Ratio Films is advancing a wider slate of projects across development, pre-production and production, spanning Hindi and regional cinema, premium streaming content and international collaborations. The focus is increasingly on building ownable intellectual property, working with leading and emerging filmmakers, and creating stories that can move across theatrical, streaming and international markets.

Saurabh Gupta, Group Chief Investment and Finance Officer added “The next era of entertainment won’t be built by content alone. It will belong to companies that can turn powerful stories into enduring IP — combining creativity, technology, partnerships and disciplined execution to travel across platforms, markets and generations.”

As Indian stories continue to travel beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries, Golden Ratio Films is positioning itself as a next-generation content company — rooted in Indian storytelling, connected to global creative and financial ecosystems, and focused on building IP with long-term value.

From Bhonsle to Ghamasaan, and from regional cinema to Hollywood, the company’s journey has been defined by range, experimentation and ambition. With Ghamasaan successfully premiered on ZEE5, Golden Ratio Films now looks ahead to a significantly larger slate and to the next phase of its evolution as a multi-language, multi-market, high on content production house across all formats – backed by Vistas Media Group.

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