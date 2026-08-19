DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Stornox Launches Geo-Distributed, S3-Compatible Cloud Object Storage for Indian Enterprises

Stornox Launches Geo-Distributed, S3-Compatible Cloud Object Storage for Indian Enterprises

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:13 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 19: Stornox has introduced a geo-distributed, S3-compatible cloud object storage platform aimed at meeting the growing data storage, accessibility and sovereignty requirements of Indian enterprises. The platform combines cloud-native object storage with geographic distribution, scalability and compatibility with widely adopted S3-based applications.

Advertisement

As businesses increasingly depend on digital applications, analytics, artificial intelligence, content platforms and other data-intensive workloads, scalable and resilient storage infrastructure has become essential. Object storage is particularly suited to managing large volumes of unstructured data, including documents, media files, backups, datasets and business records.

Advertisement

Stornox's geo-distributed architecture enables data to be stored across geographically separated locations, helping organisations reduce dependence on a single physical site and strengthen business continuity. The approach can also provide flexibility for enterprises managing workloads across multiple regions.

A key feature of the platform is its S3 compatibility. The Amazon S3 API is widely used across enterprise applications, development frameworks and storage tools. Compatibility with this ecosystem can allow businesses to integrate object storage into existing technology environments without significant changes to established applications and workflows.

Advertisement

The platform is also designed with the requirements of organisations operating in India in mind, where data governance, security and data residency are receiving greater attention. Enterprises evaluating cloud infrastructure are increasingly considering not only performance and cost, but also control over where business data is stored and managed.

For technology teams, this interoperability can be particularly relevant when migrating workloads, developing hybrid environments or expanding digital infrastructure. The platform is positioned to support use cases including application data, analytics, backup and disaster recovery.

With its focus on geographic distribution and S3 compatibility, Stornox is positioning its cloud object storage platform as an infrastructure option for Indian enterprises seeking scalable and resilient data environments. The offering comes as businesses reassess their cloud strategies and place greater emphasis on data control, operational resilience and infrastructure flexibility.

As India's digital economy continues to expand, scalable storage will remain a critical component of enterprise technology infrastructure, particularly as organisations adopt increasingly data-intensive applications and emerging technologies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts