Stornox Launches Geo-Distributed, S3-Compatible Cloud Object Storage for Indian Enterprises

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 19: Stornox has introduced a geo-distributed, S3-compatible cloud object storage platform aimed at meeting the growing data storage, accessibility and sovereignty requirements of Indian enterprises. The platform combines cloud-native object storage with geographic distribution, scalability and compatibility with widely adopted S3-based applications.

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As businesses increasingly depend on digital applications, analytics, artificial intelligence, content platforms and other data-intensive workloads, scalable and resilient storage infrastructure has become essential. Object storage is particularly suited to managing large volumes of unstructured data, including documents, media files, backups, datasets and business records.

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Stornox's geo-distributed architecture enables data to be stored across geographically separated locations, helping organisations reduce dependence on a single physical site and strengthen business continuity. The approach can also provide flexibility for enterprises managing workloads across multiple regions.

A key feature of the platform is its S3 compatibility. The Amazon S3 API is widely used across enterprise applications, development frameworks and storage tools. Compatibility with this ecosystem can allow businesses to integrate object storage into existing technology environments without significant changes to established applications and workflows.

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The platform is also designed with the requirements of organisations operating in India in mind, where data governance, security and data residency are receiving greater attention. Enterprises evaluating cloud infrastructure are increasingly considering not only performance and cost, but also control over where business data is stored and managed.

For technology teams, this interoperability can be particularly relevant when migrating workloads, developing hybrid environments or expanding digital infrastructure. The platform is positioned to support use cases including application data, analytics, backup and disaster recovery.

With its focus on geographic distribution and S3 compatibility, Stornox is positioning its cloud object storage platform as an infrastructure option for Indian enterprises seeking scalable and resilient data environments. The offering comes as businesses reassess their cloud strategies and place greater emphasis on data control, operational resilience and infrastructure flexibility.

As India's digital economy continues to expand, scalable storage will remain a critical component of enterprise technology infrastructure, particularly as organisations adopt increasingly data-intensive applications and emerging technologies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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