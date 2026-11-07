Stovekraft reports 23.2 percent revenue growth in Q2 FY27; PAT rises 35.7 percent to Rs 29 crore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 7: Stovekraft Limited, one of India's leading kitchen and home solutions companies, reported a strong performance for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations grew 23.2% year-on-year to ₹584.7 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹474.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA increased 32.7% to ₹75.3 crore, compared to ₹56.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, with EBITDA margin improving to 12.9% from 12% i.e.+ 90 bps . Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 35.7% to ₹29 crore, compared to ₹21.4 crore, while PAT margin improved to 5% from 4.5%.

For H1 FY27, revenue from operations grew 30.8% year-on-year to ₹1,065.2 crore, compared to ₹814.5 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA increased 39.7% to ₹129.1 crore, compared to ₹92.4 crore, while PAT rose 44.8% to ₹46 crore, against ₹31.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft Limited, said, “Despite a challenging operating environment marked by inflationary pressures and geopolitical disruptions, we delivered robust growth in Q2 FY27, supported by strong demand across key product categories. Our integrated backend manufacturing capabilities and focus on operational efficiencies helped improve EBITDA margins to 12.9%, while PAT grew 35.7% year-on-year. Pigeon continues to drive our growth momentum through its strong value positioning and expanding retail footprint, while the relaunch of GILMA as a premium brand marks an important step in strengthening our presence in the premium segment. Going forward, we remain focused on product innovation, premiumisation, deeper distribution penetration and operational efficiencies to sustain profitable growth.”

Growth across product categories

During Q2 FY27, all product categories have grown led by induction cooktops recorded 108% year-on-year growth, followed by cookers at 46.8% and small appliances at 9.1%.

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Expanding retail presence

During the quarter, Stovekraft expanded into nine new cities and added 16 stores, taking its retail network to 360 stores across 172 cities and 22 states, including 198 stores under the franchisee model. The company added 141,308 new customers, with a repeat purchase rate of 15%.

The company also relaunched GILMA as a premium brand in southern markets. GILMA currently operates 17 stores across three states and 10 cities, all under the franchisee model.

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With continued focus on product innovation, premiumisation, distribution expansion and operational efficiencies, Stovekraft aims to sustain its growth momentum and strengthen its presence across value and premium segments.

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