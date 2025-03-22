STPI launches open challenge program for health-tech startups; applications open from March 21

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has launched the Open Challenge Program (OCP) 6.0 at the STPI MedTech Centre of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with SGPGIMS Lucknow, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, AiMeD, and the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

As per the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the initiative is designed to empower health-tech startups, helping them tackle real-world challenges in medical equipment, electronics, and health informatics.

The application submission for OCP 6.0 begins on March 21, 2025, with the deadline set for April 20, 2025.

STPI, an autonomous body under the MeitY, organised the grand STPI SANGAM event on Friday.

The event brought together startups, investors, mentors, and industry leaders under MeitY's flagship Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS).

Addressing the gathering, S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said, "Startups are the engines of innovation and economic growth. Their disruptive spirit, agility, and commitment to solving real-world challenges are shaping India's future."

"Through initiatives like NGIS and platforms like STPI SANGAM, we are not just supporting startups but creating an ecosystem where ideas transform into impactful businesses," he said.

MeitY Secretary assured that the government is committed to nurturing the startup landscape. It will enable entrepreneurs to scale, innovate, and drive India's global competitiveness, he said.

Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI shared his insights and said, "Every startup, whether from metropolitan cities or smaller towns, deserves a platform to grow. I am proud to share that 44 per cent of STPI's startup portfolio consists of women entrepreneurs, many of whom come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities."

He stated that it is our responsibility to nurture their aspirations and provide them with the resources they need.

"Under the NGIS scheme, STPI has supported 685 startups, provided seed funding to 136 startups, and created over 7,000 jobs," he added. (ANI)

