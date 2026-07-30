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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 30: StraitsMicro, a Singapore-based deep-tech semiconductor product development and solutions company, is unveiling Visora, its sovereign Camera System-on-Chip (SoC) family, at an exclusive pre-silicon demonstration. Visora serves as the core processing engine for CCTV cameras and is designed as a secure, indigenous silicon alternative, addressing the gap created by the Government of India's restriction on Chinese SoCs in surveillance hardware. Positioned as India's sovereign surveillance SoC family, Visora is built for government, defence, smart-city, and critical-infrastructure use across India and global markets.

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The company is taking its proof-of-concept to market through a series of three showcase touchpoints, supported by partners Proxelera (Bengaluru-based design partner) and Aqtronics (distributor), with the India-Singapore semiconductor partnership as a supporting narrative.

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Commenting on the demonstration, Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Founder & CEO, StraitsMicro, said, "Today marks the successful pre-silicon validation of our indigenous CCTV Camera Edge AI SoC architecture. This reflects our commitment to developing trusted, secure, and intelligent semiconductor solutions for surveillance and other applications for the Indian and global market. Our aim is to build a globally competitive semiconductor company leveraging India's talent and strengths in design and Singapore's capabilities and prowess in fabrication, manufacturing, quality and reliability engineering for semiconductors. With India as a major innovation and development hub duly complemented by Singapore with a robust semiconductor ecosystem, we look forward to working with government, industry, customers and partners to build relevant and trusted semiconductor solutions. This is only the beginning of our product and solutions roadmap. We welcome strategic partners and customers to join us on this exciting journey."

The event featured a live FPGA-based Camera SoC demonstration, showcasing proposed AI features, security architecture, and performance. The Visora roadmap spans three products for CCTV and one product for Network Video Recorder (NVR). The entry-level Visora Edge supports video up to 5MP at 30fps for residential cameras, retail security, small and medium businesses, and other cost-sensitive IP-camera applications. The mid-range Visora Secure supports up to 8MP at 30fps, an integrated AI accelerator and advanced low-light imaging for commercial surveillance, industrial applications, smart cities, traffic monitoring, railways and metros. The high-end Visora Pro scales to 4K at up to 120fps and can support up to eight cameras for defence, border security, safe-city projects, airports and other critical infrastructure. The Visora Network SoC for NVRs completes StraitsMicro's trusted surveillance semiconductor platform by extending hardware-rooted security from the camera to the network, ensuring secure video processing, storage, and transmission while mitigating cyber threats and data leakage across the surveillance ecosystem.

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Across the family, the proposed architecture combines an ultra-low-power multicore 64-bit CPU with hardware-accelerated AI, low-power DDR5, and H.265 video encoding, delivering very high compression. The frame-to-stream imaging pipeline incorporates multi-exposure HDR, motion-compensated 3D noise reduction, wide-angle and fisheye distortion correction, and on-chip lossless buffer compression that can reduce memory-bandwidth demand. Depending on the model, edge-AI functions range from motion and human detection to crowd analytics, facial recognition, behaviour analytics and advanced edge inference.

Mr. KT Chan, Director - Services & Partners, StraitsMicro, added, "Having spent three decades in the semiconductor industry, I believe trusted semiconductor technologies will play a critical role in the future of secure AI semiconductor solutions. StraitsMicro combines extensive experience, leadership, strong technical skills and capabilities, an innovative product development approach, and international partnerships with worldwide reach to create semiconductor products and solutions in India with global relevance. Our goal is not only to develop world-class semiconductor solutions but also to contribute to a trusted and resilient semiconductor ecosystem. We thank all our customers and partners for their support and look forward to creating lasting value together."

StraitsMicro's approach centers on fostering the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem through the establishment of a Semiconductor Development Hub for indigenous new products through co-creation; and providing value addition to domestic fabless semiconductor companies to help them build indigenous products, a holistic approach to developing the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, spanning both the domestic and global markets.

About StraitsMicro

StraitsMicro is an early-stage deep-tech semiconductor company operating across Singapore (StraitsMicro Pte. Ltd.) and launching now in India (StraitsMicro Pvt. Ltd.). The company is developing a System-on-Chip (SoC/ASIC) that serves as the core processing engine for CCTV cameras, positioned to address the Government of India's restriction on non-trusted sources of SoCs in surveillance hardware. Ahead of full silicon, StraitsMicro is preparing to publicly demonstrate a working FPGA-based proof-of-concept in the market, supported by partners Proxelera and Aqtronics, and is seeking industry's feedback on the SoC features.

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