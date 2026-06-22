Straive Acquires NextGen Invent to Boost Data & AI Operationalization Capabilities

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Straive, a global leader in Data & AI operationalization, today announced its acquisition of NextGen Invent, an AI engineering and enterprise services provider.

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NextGen Invent combines data and AI engineering with domain expertise to deliver tailored business solutions for clients across various industries, including Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The company has offices in New York (USA) and Noida (India).

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"Straive helps clients build and run AI that replaces and transforms the legacy enterprise. NextGen Invent's hands-on experience in developing AI solutions and deploying them to transform and automate complex industry-specific workflows fits very well with Straive's focus on Data & AI Operationalization. Together, we help clients break free from the costly AI experimentation cycle and rapidly operationalize AI to deliver measurable business impact," said Ankor Rai, Chief Executive Officer at Straive.

"By bringing NextGen Invent's forward-deployed engineers into the Straive fold, we will be accelerating our ability to land and seamlessly scale up to build, run, and transform our clients' business priorities. Their vertical expertise in Life Sciences and Manufacturing will help clients accelerate delivery, improve data reliability, and operationalize AI at scale," added Namit Sureka, President & Chief Analytics & AI Officer at Straive.

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Reflecting on this milestone, Deepak Mittal, Founder & CEO at NextGen Invent, said: "We share a common vision of helping organizations thrive in an AI-first world. By combining our strengths, we bring industry expertise in AI strategy, scalable AI enablement, governance, and modern data platforms. Backed by strong thought leadership, we help businesses move from intent to impact and from strategy to execution, with global reach."

Novistra Capital acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to NextGen Invent.

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