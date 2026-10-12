Strategic Collaboration between a Global School Operator GEMS Education and a Mumbai-Based School Operator Cresmonde Schools

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMS Education, one of the world's largest operators of private schools, has entered into a strategic collaboration with a Mumbai-based school operator Cresmonde Schools for its existing schools in Vikhroli and Kalyan, and two new schools planned in Malwani and Kalyan. Cresmonde Schools have a tie-up with a Finnish curriculum partner and are developed with a vision to provide international exposure for their students. This collaboration between two school operators – one global and one local – has been shaped with the future of education in mind. GEMS Education believes India holds immense potential for such collaborations in school education.

As part of this collaboration, GEMS Education will leverage its global GEMS brand, academic and global operational expertise to enhance teaching and learning at these four Cresmonde Schools in line with its global standards, while aligning educational opportunities with the aspirations of parents and students. This unique relationship is GEMS Education's first collaboration with a local school operator in the MMR. These two private school operators, have chosen to come together for the betterment of education. This is consolidation of the right intent, driven by a shared belief that together we can add more value and strength to what we deliver to our learners and their families. Education is no longer only national; it is international. A collaboration between a city-based operator and a global operator will set a trend, and in time it will be seen as a historic milestone for Indian education.

Advertisement

The organisation hopes to build on this foundation by collaborating with many more quality driven school operators to create future-ready learning opportunities for learners across the region. Presently, the GEMS network is one of the fastest-growing school operators across the nation, bringing together like-minded school operators for a shared mission.

Advertisement

At the heart of GEMS Education's philosophy is a teacher-first, child-first approach. The organisation believes that the true strength of a school lies in the quality of its teaching and learning, rather than in its infrastructure alone. Teachers are empowered as leaders, and every decision prioritises meaningful learning experiences and the holistic development of every child.

"We see tremendous potential in collaborating with existing school operators in India. Such a global - local collaboration brings the best of both worlds, with education that is rooted locally and connected globally. Through our collaboration with Cresmonde Schools, we aim to offer diverse curriculum choices, strengthen teaching and learning practices, and create a future focused learning environment that meets the aspirations of families." – Francis Joseph, India CEO, GEMS Education

Advertisement

"We are proud to partner with GEMS Education, a global school operator with a strong legacy of more than 65 years in delivering high-quality education. This collaboration will significantly enhance the academic and learning environment for our students in Vikhroli, Kalyan and Malwani. By combining our local commitment with GEMS' global expertise and our tie-up for the Finnish curriculum, we aim to create future-ready schools that prepare learners for success in an increasingly interconnected world." – Anita Dewoolkar, Founder Trustee, Cresmonde Schools

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world's leading, oldest and largest private K-12 education providers, with a legacy spanning more than 65 years. GEMS was founded in 1959 in Dubai by two passionate Indian teachers.

Today, GEMS educates more than 200,000 students from over 176 nationalities through its global network of owned and managed schools, supported by more than 20,000 employees, including over 10,000 educators and school leaders representing 112 nationalities. Having educated more than 500,000 students over the decades, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula – including IB, British, Indian (CBSE/ICSE/State), Cambridge and American programmes – preparing young people with the knowledge, character and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Guided by its enduring mission to put a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere, GEMS combines academic rigour with character development, wellbeing, innovation and strong partnerships with families and communities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into more than 2,000 universities across 71 countries, including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities in the UK. In the last four years alone, more than 3,500 GEMS graduates have attended the world's top 100 universities, over 2,200 have progressed to Russell Group universities, almost 2,000 have enrolled at the world's top 50 universities, and more than 60 have gone on to Ivy League institutions.

Through its expanding network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS continues to create opportunities for young people to become leaders, innovators and positive changemakers in their communities and beyond.

For more details, please visit www.gemseducation.com and www.gemseducationindia.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)