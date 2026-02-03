"Strategically important for us and for country": Jeet Adani on collaboration with Leonardo Helicopters

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence and Aerospace has said that the collaboration between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo Helicopters is strategically very important for the country.

Advertisement

Speaking with the media on the targets and future projection on this collaboration, Jeet Adani said, "We don't do division-wise only on aerospace and MRO. We're looking at defence as an overall. I don't want to make forward-looking statements about what we expect it to be. What I can say is that it will be a sizable part of the group, and strategically it's very important for us and for the country."

Advertisement

While speaking at the launch event, Jeet Adani said, "Today, we stand at a moment that carries meaning far beyond a corporate announcement. For decades, our armed forces have protected the nation across landscapes that test the limits of human endurance. Our responsibility is to ensure that the capabilities they rely on evolve with the same unwavering resolve. Our partnership with Leonardo respects this responsibility," he said.

Advertisement

"Together, we will build an ecosystem on Indian soil that brings manufacturing, assembly, training, and world-class support into one cohesive whole. This initiative also carries a profound social dimension. Around the world, helicopters play roles that save lives, extend hope, and bring relief when it is needed the most. It is time for our people to experience these services with the assurance that they are supported by an ecosystem built in India for India," he said,

"In recent months, we have taken significant steps to shape a broader vision and aerospace vision, one that brings together fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms to create a truly integrated national capability. As we bring these initiatives together, we are laying the foundation for an aviation ecosystem that serves the nation across civil and defence needs and contributes meaningfully to India's aerospace ambitions," Jeet Adani said.

Advertisement

"To our partners at Leonardo, I extend our deepest appreciation, and we are equally grateful to the Government of India for its unwavering support and vision. The work ahead requires patience, discipline, and an unshakable commitment to excellence. But more importantly, it requires the belief that India can build platforms of global quality, that our youth can lead the next wave of aerospace innovation, that a stronger, safer, more self-reliant India is within reach," he added.

Adani Defence & Aerospace announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo, an Italian global company in aerospace, defence and security, to develop, manufacture and sustain a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

According to the company statement, the strategic partnership aims to establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, addressing surging military demands and propelling the nation toward self-reliance in helicopter production. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)