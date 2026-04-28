Stratum at Venus Grounds Office Assets Listed in REIT - A Landmark Moment for Ahmedabad

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28: In a significant milestone for the commercial real estate landscape, Venus Group has completed a transaction of 2,07,838 sq. ft. of premium office space at Stratum at Venus Grounds in Ahmedabad, to a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This marks one of the first instances of developer-led office assets from Ahmedabad being institutionalised under a REIT framework.

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The identified office inventory, strategically spread across multiple floors at Stratum, Nehrunagar, Ahmedabad, has been leased and monetised through PropShare Celestia, India's first SM REIT platform. This reflects strong investor confidence in high-quality, income-generating commercial assets from emerging markets.

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The asset is fully leased to a diversified and reputed tenant mix, including multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies, reinforcing its strong positioning and long-term value potential.

The third SM REIT scheme by PropShare Celestia opened with an issue size of ₹244.65 crore and witnessed robust investor participation. Open for subscription from April 10 to April 16, the issue was oversubscribed 1.33 times, reflecting a growing appetite for institutional-grade commercial assets beyond metro cities.

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Stratum at Venus Grounds, stands as a benchmark Grade-A commercial development and an IGBC Platinum-rated green building. Spread across one of the largest land parcels in the micro-market, the project offers approximately 1 million sq. ft. of built-up area with large, efficient floor plates tailored for modern business requirements. A key highlight is its 16,000 sq. ft. Activatrium, designed to foster collaboration, engagement, and a vibrant corporate ecosystem.

Commenting on this achievement, Rajesh Vaswani, Managing Director, Venus Group, stated, "We are proud to see global capital being brought into Ahmedabad through PropShare Celestia. This marks a defining moment in the evolution of the city's commercial real estate landscape. We remain committed to driving greater participation and enabling larger, high-value transactions, as Ahmedabad continues to establish itself as a credible destination for premium occupiers and long-term investment."

With the REIT listed as SM REIT, this development further strengthens Ahmedabad's positioning in the institutional real estate space, aligning it with global investment practices where premium commercial assets are structured for broader investor participation.

Venus Group

1101, Venus Amadeus, Jodhpur Cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad

Phone: +91-7452074520 | E-mail: coordination@venusinfrastructure.com

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