PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13: There is no shortage of content for entertainment lovers, thanks to the multiple OTT platforms available. While this is surely a blessing, the process of remembering different login credentials, tracking renewal dates, and varying subscription costs often makes entertainment consumption more stressful than enjoyable. Hold on, don't fret! Airtel prepaid packs offer a streamlined solution by bundling access to 25+ OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and many more regional platforms through Airtel Xstream Play Premium, making quality entertainment both accessible and affordable for millions of Indian users.

Airtel Prepaid Packs with Comprehensive OTT Access

Advertisement

Airtel prepaid packs transform how users access premium entertainment content. As a bonus, some packs offer calling, SMS, and data. Choose a pack that best fits your needs. Here is a detailed breakdown of the prepaid packs:

Advertisement

Accessing 25+ OTT Platforms Through Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Airtel Xstream Play Premium aggregates content from over 25 OTT platforms, creating a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem. Premium platforms such as Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Hoichoi, and manoramaMAX offer regional and international content spanning multiple languages and genres.

The platform also includes free streaming options such as MX Player and VROTT, expanding the content library without additional costs. Users can access over 50,000 movies, shows, and web series alongside live TV channels and sports streaming covering cricket, football, tennis, and wrestling events.

Popular OTT platforms in Airtel Xstream Play:

-Regional content: Aha (Telugu/Tamil), Sun NXT (Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi), manoramaMax (Malayalam), Hoichoi (Bengali), Chaupal (Punjabi), ShemarooMe (Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, and Hindi)

-International content: Lionsgate Play, Eros Now

-Sports and entertainment: SonyLIV, Zee5, JioHotstar

How to Claim Netflix and Other OTTs

Claiming your OTT benefits through the Airtel prepaid packs is straightforward but requires specific steps for each platform. After recharging with an eligible pack, download the Airtel Xstream Play app and log in using your Airtel mobile number.

Netflix claiming process:

1) Recharge your Airtel mobile number with the ₹279 plan.

2) Download the Airtel Xstream Play app.

3) For access to Netflix, tap on the "Claim Your OTT Subscription" banner or pop-up.

4) Alternatively, tap "Claim & Watch" from the Netflix carousel.

5) You can Login or Sign Up on Netflix.

6) By entering your email ID, you can set a password if you're new to Netflix

7) Confirm subscription by selecting the Netflix plan (Basic), which is billed via Airtel.

8) Tap Accept to activate.

9) Add profiles, choose languages, and pick your favourite shows to personalise your experience.

10) You'll see a "Subscription Claimed Successfully" confirmation.

11) Download the Netflix app → Log in → Enjoy!

12) You can track your subscription by following → Go to My Plans in the app to view Netflix under active OTTs.

Note: Netflix content must be viewed through the native Netflix app, not within Airtel Xstream Play.

Other OTT platforms, such as Zee5 and JioHotstar:

1) Claim through the Airtel Xstream Play app.

2) For Zee5, follow the same claim process as Netflix and download the Zee5 app. To stream content, return to the Airtel Xstream Play app, choose your show or movie, and you'll be redirected to the Zee5 app to watch it.

3) JioHotstar is typically auto-activated.

Device Compatibility and Streaming Options

Airtel Xstream Play supports multiple devices and platforms, ensuring flexibility in content consumption. The app runs on Android and iOS mobile devices, whereas desktop access is available through the airtelxstream.in website. Smart TV compatibility includes Android TV and Apple TV platforms.

The Airtel Xstream Box provides the optimal viewing experience with pre-installed access to all platform features.

Managing subscriptions and renewals

Airtel prepaid packs simplify OTT subscriptions by consolidating individual OTT subscriptions under a single plan. Users can track all active subscriptions through the "My Plans" section in Airtel Xstream Play, providing clear visibility into validity periods and renewal requirements.

Airtel prepaid packs represent a significant evolution in OTT consumption, offering unprecedented value through bundled access to premium entertainment platforms. The combination of Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and 25+ regional and international OTT channels through Airtel Xstream Play creates a comprehensive entertainment solution that addresses both cost and convenience concerns.

Recharge now and claim your OTT subscriptions through the My Plans section in the Airtel Xstream Play app to start enjoying premium content immediately.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)