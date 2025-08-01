Streax Professional Crowns Hairstyle Icon 2025 at OMG Face of the Year Grand Finale

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Streax Professional, one of India's leading professional hair colour brands, celebrated the grand finale of Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon 2025 in association with OMG Face of the Year (FOTY), India's largest digital talent hunt for aspiring models and artists. Held in Mumbai, the glittering finale brought together talent, creativity, and transformation, culminating in a powerful celebration of India's hairstyling community.

This year marked a major milestone for Streax Professional as the brand deepened its commitment to empowering salon professionals by putting hairstylists centre stage through a dynamic, nationwide hunt for India's Hairstyle Icon of the Year. Following intense knockout rounds and grooming sessions, 10 top finalists were selected to compete in an electrifying finale on July 31st.

The winners of Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon 2025 were:

- Winner: Priyanka Sinha, Hooghly - West Bengal

- 1st Runner-up: Bhaskar Jyoti, Guwahati - Assam

- 2nd Runner-up: Durmit Garge, Vadodara - Gujarat

The winner received ₹3 lakhs, along with a special opportunity to participate in exclusive workshops with leading industry experts and was also featured in an exclusive celebrity photoshoot with renowned fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The first and second runners-up were awarded INR 75,000 and INR 25,000, respectively.

The finale event was judged by an esteemed panel that included Mrs. Rochelle Chhabra, Head of Streax Professional; Shirin Merchant, Technical Ambassador of Streax Professional; Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor, Elle India; Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India 2022; and Rohit Khandelwal, Mister World 2016. The finalists presented curated mood boards and transformed their visions into live model makeovers, culminating in a high-energy runway presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj Arora, Managing Director & CEO, HRIPL, said, "Hairstyle Icon 2025 has been a celebration of vision, skill and transformation. Watching these stylists rise to the challenge and deliver brilliance has reaffirmed our belief in India's vast creative talent. At Streax Professional, we're committed to empowering this community not just with products and education, but with platforms that bring their work to the forefront of beauty culture in India."

Rochelle Chhabra, Head - Streax Professional, added, "This journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Every stylist brought their passion to life on that stage, and we are incredibly proud to honour their artistry. Streax Professional has always stood for enabling transformation. This platform celebrates those who make that transformation possible every single day in salons across the country."

Parimal Mehta, Founder & Curator, OMG Face of the Year, shared, "This season has redefined what's possible when passion meets opportunity. Streax Professional's support helped elevate this platform to new creative heights. It's been a privilege to witness the magic these hairstylists have created, each finalist is already a winner in our eyes."

To further celebrate this exceptional journey, the entire contest will be released as a 6-episode web series, streaming on Hungama OTT starting the first week of September 2025. The series will feature behind-the-scenes action, creative transformations, jury insights, and the evolution of each finalist, offering audiences a closer look into India's rising stars of hair fashion.

The campaign and contest highlights are live on Streax Professional's social media platforms, showcasing the talent, drive, and passion of hairstylists who dared to dream big. With Hairstyle Icon 2025, Streax Professional has set a new precedent for industry recognition, creative storytelling, and the future of beauty in India.

Streax Professional, a brand closely associated with style and glamour in the salon business, was launched in 2004 by Hygienic Research Institute. Streax Professional is the smart choice for smart Indian stylists and consumers. Launching innovative products with well-researched formulations, especially suited to Indian hair types, Streax Professional is the forerunner in the professional segment with the widest distribution network. Streax Professional Hair colourant range (Colour, Developer and Ultralights) is on a continuous growth path and has a partnership with over 40,000 salons across India.

As India's biggest digital talent hunt, OMG Face of the Year is the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of models and artists. Now in its explosive third season, it's the most talked-about event in the Indian beauty and fashion scene.

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specialising in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organisation backed by private equity Premji Invest and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honoured with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.

