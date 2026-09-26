Street Cricket Talents to Get a Bigger Platform as NCR T20 League Begins on September 26 at Yamuna Sports Complex

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: With the aim of providing a professional platform to young cricketers showcasing their talent in local cricket grounds and neighbourhoods across the National Capital Region, the NCR T20 League 2026 – Season 1 is being organised. A press conference announcing the league was held at Diamond Crown Banquet, Delhi. The matches will be played from September 26 to October 4, 2026, at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Delhi. Eight teams representing different parts of the National Capital Region will participate in the inaugural season.

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Addressing the press conference, NCR T20 League founders Nitin Sharma, Sidhant Kaushal and Nalini Saxena said that the league is not merely a cricket competition but an initiative to identify emerging cricketing talent from across the National Capital Region and provide them with opportunities to progress. They said the combination of experienced and emerging players will give young cricketers an opportunity to play in a competitive environment, learn from experienced players and further develop their skills.

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The eight teams participating in the inaugural season are Yamuna Warriors, Faridabad Firebirds, Aravalli Avengers, Gurugram Gladiators, Capital Cruisers, Delhi Dynamos, Ghaziabad Giants and Noida Ninjas. The tournament will provide players from different parts of the National Capital Region with a common and competitive platform to showcase their talent.

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The event was attended by 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer and former Indian international Madan Lal, along with former IPL player Yogesh Nagar, as special guests. Both cricketers encouraged the young players and emphasised that talent alone is not enough to succeed in cricket. They highlighted the importance of consistent practice, discipline, physical fitness, patience and the ability to perform under pressure.

Addressing the young cricketers, Madan Lal said that success in cricket cannot be achieved through talent alone. Consistent practice, patience and dedication towards the sport are equally important. He advised the players to focus on their performance and learn from every match they play.

He added that leagues such as the NCR T20 League can provide young cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their abilities in a competitive environment and learn from experienced players.

An Initiative to Take Players from Street Cricket to a Professional Platform

League founders Nitin Sharma, Sidhant Kaushal and Nalini Saxena said, “Our endeavour is to provide talented cricketers from across the National Capital Region with a platform where they can showcase their abilities at a larger level. Through this league, our objective is to identify and encourage local talent and create opportunities for young players to move towards professional cricket.”

They further said, “We want to ensure that no talented player from the National Capital Region is left behind simply because they did not have the right platform to showcase their abilities. The NCR T20 League is an effort to provide such players with an opportunity to compete, demonstrate their potential and take the next step in their cricketing journey.”

Live Coverage and Awards for Players

To take the matches to a wider audience, digital, social media and other broadcast platforms will be used for coverage of the tournament. Players delivering outstanding performances during the competition will also be recognised through awards such as Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Fielder.

The winning team will receive a trophy along with prize money of ₹10 lakh, while the runner-up team will receive a trophy and ₹5 lakh.

The NCR T20 League 2026 – Season 1 is being organised by 3 Eye Arts & Event. All matches will be played from September 26 to October 4, 2026, at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Delhi.

For more information, visit www.ncrt20.com

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