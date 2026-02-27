DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Strength in Motion: BMW Group India's 'Women Power Drive' to bring together a wave of women trailblazers

Strength in Motion: BMW Group India's 'Women Power Drive' to bring together a wave of women trailblazers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:10 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: BMW Group India is thrilled to announce 'Women Power Drive' 2026, an unprecedented pan-India initiative that will unite women customers from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad on 7 March 2026. Held in recognition of International Women's Day, the event will honour the strength, passion, and unstoppable spirit of women and love for their machines.

Advertisement

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The Women Power Drive is a celebration of the incredible passion, confidence, and excellence that women bring to life. We are proud to unite our BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad communities across India in one single expression of solidarity. This initiative is aimed at nurturing an inclusive community where women are distinguished not only as drivers and riders but as pioneers and changemakers. We look forward to seeing this powerful movement inspire and connect women across the nation."

Advertisement

Women customers interested to become part of this one-of-a-kind event can register at their nearest BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad dealership.

As part of the drive, participants will also indulge in a series of curated experiences designed to engage and enjoy, from artisanal food workshops and wellness sessions to beauty and styling activities and expert talks on personal branding, confidence, and nutrition.

Advertisement

The initiative underscores BMW Group's promise of delivering a luxurious experience and emotional resonance at every touchpoint. Women Power Drive 2026 promises to be a milestone event with more than 1,000 women expected to participate.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Richa Sharma, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99100 22148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Satchit Gayakwad, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 95607 25900; Email: Satchit.Gayakwad@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

X: https://x.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/

#BMW #BMWIndia #BMWIndia_Official #SheerDrivingPleasure

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts