Strengthen Your Strategy: IIM Lucknow announces admissions to the 10th batch of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, in collaboration with TimesPro, a leading higher-edtech platform, has opened admissions to the 10th batch of its Chief Strategy Officers Programme. Purpose-built for senior professionals, the programme equips leaders to elevate strategy, steer business units and drive transformation and multi-region growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The 10-month Chief Strategy Officers Programme is designed to sharpen strategic thinking and execution, spanning digital transformation and ESG integration to innovation and AI-powered decision-making. It develops the capabilities required to navigate complex enterprise risks and to build resilient, future-ready responses. Aspiring CSOs, COOs and CEOs—along with senior managers and vice-presidents leading change mandates—will learn to design agile business models, accelerate digital transformation, and build strategic influence across stakeholders, boards and leadership teams.

As organisations contend with uncertainty and disruption, they require leaders who bring analytical rigour, financial fluency and a scientific orientation to enterprise-wide strategy. Deloitte has observed a growing premium on quantitative and financial skills as economic and market volatility increases the importance of modelling within the strategy function. Meanwhile, research by Bridges Consultancy notes that over 48% of CEOs devote less than one day per month to strategy development—an execution gap, the CSO role is expressly designed to close.

Aimed at professionals with over ten years of full-time experience, the programme integrates three core modules—Sensing Opportunity, Crafting Competitive Advantage, and Execution & Realising Competitive Advantage—covering Strategic Decisions, Emerging Disruptions, Corporate, Business and International Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Entrepreneurship, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Change and Transformation, and Design Thinking, among other critical areas.

Speaking on the announcement of the 10th batch, Prof. Sabyasachi Sinha, Professor Strategic Management, IIM Lucknow said, “At IIM Lucknow, we designed the Chief Strategy Officers Programme to help seasoned leaders translate insight into enterprise impact. Through rigorous modules on sensing opportunity, crafting advantage and disciplined execution, participants build fluency in digital, AI, ESG and risk. The outcome is confident, boardroom-ready strategists capable of shaping resilient growth in uncertain markets, with practical tools, cases and peer learning.” Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro said, “TimesPro is delighted to collaborate with IIM Lucknow to deliver an executive programme that fits real leaders’ schedules and ambitions. Live, faculty-led sessions, a focused campus immersion and a capstone convert strategic frameworks into action. Learners gain immediately usable skills, alumni credentials and the confidence to influence boards, stakeholders and cross-functional teams across complex enterprises, supported by robust technology and expert facilitation.” The programme has consistently attracted participation from BFSI, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, FMCG, IT, and other sectors, with cohorts comprising C-suite executives, vice-presidents, directors and senior managers.

Learning is delivered via IIM Lucknow’s esteemed faculty through TimesPro’s Direct-to-Device platform, featuring live lectures, case studies, quizzes, projects, simulations and assignments. A three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow deepens peer learning and reflection. Participants will also apply DTran, AI and innovation tools in strategy and demonstrate outcomes through a capstone project. Successful learners receive a prestigious IIM Lucknow certificate and earn alumni credentials that strengthen boardroom impact.

About IIM Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked 7th in NIRF 2024, stands among India’s premier business schools with global recognition through AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA accreditations. With a 200-acre main campus in Lucknow and a strategic presence in Noida, the institute delivers world-class management education, high-impact executive programmes, and industry-driven research, shaping leaders for the future of business.

About TimesPro: TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

