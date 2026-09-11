Strengthening Academic and Research Collaboration between Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal and TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Ganderbal, and TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), New Delhi, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic cooperation, research collaboration, professional development and institutional engagement across a range of disciplines.

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The partnership brings together the academic strengths of Central University of Kashmir and the expertise of TERI SAS, a deemed-to-be university specialising in sustainable development and allied disciplines, established in 1998 by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

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Under the MoU, faculty members and departments from both institutions may undertake joint research projects and develop collaborative research proposals in areas of mutual interest. The agreement also provides a detailed framework for professional development initiatives for students, scholars and graduates across disciplines including Biotechnology, Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, Sustainability Studies and allied fields.

On the occasion, Prof. Suman Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor, TERI School of Advanced Studies mentioned “Sustainability is increasingly shaping the way the world approaches development, policy, technology and economic growth. This creates a growing need for professionals who understand the interconnected challenges of energy, environment, climate and society. Through this collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir, we hope to create greater opportunities for students and researchers in the region to engage with sustainability, public policy and allied areas, and equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a rapidly changing world.”

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The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for research, higher education, skill development and interdisciplinary academic engagement, while creating avenues for students and faculty to connect with wider academic and research networks.

Prof Dr. Ravinder N Anisetti Vice Chancellor, Central University Kashmir emphasized “The Central University of Kashmir is uniquely positioned in a region where the relationship between people, natural resources and the environment is particularly visible. The progress and prosperity of Kashmir, like that of the wider world, will increasingly depend on how responsibly we manage our natural and social resources. Our collaboration with TERI School of Advanced Studies provides an opportunity to strengthen research, learning and capacity building around sustainability, while enabling our students and faculty to contribute to solutions that are relevant both to Kashmir and beyond.”

The partnership is expected to provide a platform for sustained academic interaction and the development of collaborative initiatives that can contribute to research, innovation, and capacity building in the years ahead.

About TERI School of Advanced Studies

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is a UGC-recognised Deemed-to-be University in New Delhi dedicated to creating knowledge and human capacity for a more sustainable world. Established in 1998 by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), TERI SAS was granted the status of a Deemed-to-be University by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 1999. The University adopts an interdisciplinary, research-led approach to education and offers academic programmes across areas including sustainability, energy, environment, climate science, biotechnology, data science, economics, public policy, management, law and related disciplines. Its mission is to create knowledge through research and develop human capacity to address complex sustainability challenges through contemporary, evidence-based education.

For further information, please contact:

TERI School of Advanced Studies

10, Institutional Area, Vasant Kunj

New Delhi – 110070

Website: www.terisas.ac.in

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