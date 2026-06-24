Strengthening economic corridor: India and US advance strategic trade talks

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): In a move to further solidify the robust economic ties between the world's two largest democracies, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal concluded a high-level series of meetings on Wednesday with US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

Advertisement

The discussions, held in New Delhi, centred on accelerating the momentum of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations and identifying new strategic avenues to deepen the India-US economic partnership.

Advertisement

The morning session focused on a comprehensive review of the current trade roadmap. Both delegations engaged in what Minister Goyal described as "constructive and forward-looking" deliberations aimed at resolving outstanding trade issues and streamlining market access.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Concluded a series of meetings with @USTradeRep Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation this morning. We reviewed progress of the ongoing India-U.S. trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership. I appreciate Ambassador Greer's leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner."

Both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors, as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Recognising the growing significance of the India-U.S. economic partnership amid evolving global trade dynamics, both sides reiterated their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade, fostering innovation, and building resilient, trusted supply chains," the release added.

As per the data by USTR, US goods trade with India totalled an estimated USD 149.4 billion in 2025, while the exports to India stood at USD 45.6 billion, up 9.8 per cent (USD 4.1 billion) from 2024."

Furthermore, US goods imports from India rose to USD 103.8 billion in 2025, up 18.9 per cent (USD 16.5 billion) from 2024, while the U.S. goods trade deficit with India widened 27.1 per cent to USD 58.2 billion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)