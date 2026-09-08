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Home / Business / String Metaverse Limited Awarded Dun &amp; Bradstreet 3A1 Rating, Underscoring Strong Financial Profile

String Metaverse Limited Awarded Dun & Bradstreet 3A1 Rating, Underscoring Strong Financial Profile

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8: String Metaverse Limited (BSE: 534535) today announced that it has been assigned a Dun & Bradstreet Rating of “3A1” under the Vantage Plus Report dated September 7, 2026.

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The “3A” Financial Strength rating is based on the Company’s tangible net worth derived from its audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Composite Appraisal of “1” indicates that the overall status of the rated entity is “Strong.”

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String Metaverse Limited has also been included in the Dun & Bradstreet Global Database and has been assigned D&B D-U-N-S® Number 86-024-1227.

Commenting on the rating, Mr. Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director of String Metaverse Limited, said, “The assignment of the Dun & Bradstreet 3A1 rating is an important milestone in our growth journey. This independent assessment reflects the financial strength we have built and our commitment to sound governance and disciplined growth. As we expand across AI, fintech and digital infrastructure, such recognitions reinforce the confidence of our investors, customers, financial institutions and partners worldwide. We remain focused on building a globally respected technology enterprise with transparency, innovation and long-term value creation at the core.”

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About String Metaverse Limited

String Metaverse Limited is a publicly listed technology company focused on building next-generation platforms across artificial intelligence, fintech, digital infrastructure and emerging enterprise technologies, with a commitment to sustainable long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Media & Investor Relations

String Metaverse Limited

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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