String Metaverse Ltd Reports 298% Revenue & 240% Profit Growth in Q1 FY26

Web3 Infrastructure Company Delivers Breakout Quarter with Strong Operational Performance and Global Scale-Up

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5: String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META | 534535), India’s first listed Web3 infrastructure company, has reported explosive financial growth for the first quarter of FY26, with revenue increasing 298% and net profit expanding 240% year-over-year. The results signal strong operating momentum as the company scales its core verticals: blockchain validation, decentralized fintech, and Web3 gaming infrastructure.

Q1 FY26 Financial Performance Snapshot

Advertisement

• Revenue: ₹199.14 Crore

• Net Profit (PAT): ₹18.29 Crore

Advertisement

• PAT Margin: 9.19%

• Operating EBITDA: ₹21.83 Crore

YoY Growth (vs Q1 FY25):

• Revenue: ▲ +298%

• Net Profit: ▲ +240%

“These results underscore the scalability of our business model,” said the company. “As global demand for decentralized infrastructure rises, we’re well positioned to deliver high-margin growth at the edge of digital transformation.”

Key Growth Drivers

Web3 Gaming Engagement: User activity across decentralized gaming platforms surged, contributing significantly to revenue through ad monetization and in-app purchases.

Blockchain Node Operations: Solana and Hyperliquid validation nodes, now live under String DePIN & AI Ltd, added recurring on-chain yield streams.

Fintech Expansion: Revenue contributions from early-stage virtual debit card issuance and crypto-to-fiat infrastructure began scaling across North America and Asia.

Management Commentary

“The Q1 FY26 financial performance is not just about growth — it reflects operating leverage across global units,” said Santosh A, Director at String Metaverse Ltd.

“We’re executing across multiple verticals with capital efficiency, unlocking scalable revenue from gaming, payments, and decentralized compute infrastructure. Our focus remains on compounding value through digital rails that are borderless, interoperable, and real-time.”

Outlook

With a robust pipeline of international fintech licenses, blockchain node activations, and enterprise partnerships in play, String Metaverse expects continued revenue acceleration in the upcoming quarters. The company remains committed to building a global programmable finance ecosystem anchored in transparency, yield, and user-first design.

About String Metaverse Ltd

String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META) is a Web3 infrastructure and gaming company headquartered in Mumbai, with global operations in Hong Kong, Dubai, Toronto, Singapore, and Ras Al Khaimah. The company builds and operates foundational components of the Internet Financial System — including:

• Blockchain validation nodes (Solana)

• Fintech platforms for crypto debit cards and cross-border payments

• Web3 gaming & RTB advertising ecosystems

• HFT-enabled decentralised liquidity infrastructure

Media & Investor Relations

Email ID: cs@stringmetaverse.com

Website: www.stringmetaverse.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)