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Home / Business / String Metaverse's Hong Kong Subsidiary Receives Strong D&amp;B Risk Assessment

String Metaverse's Hong Kong Subsidiary Receives Strong D&B Risk Assessment

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Hong Kong / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: String Metaverse Limited (BSE: 534535) today announced that its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, String Fintech HK Limited, has received a Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) Rating of 3AA1, with a "Strong (Minimal Risk)" assessment, according to a D&B Latest report.

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The assessment marks an important institutional milestone as String Metaverse expands its global financial-technology and digital-asset infrastructure.

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KEY D&B ASSESSMENT

D&B Rating: 3AA1

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Risk Indicator: 1 -- Strong (Minimal Risk)

Risk Predictor Score: 7 vs. industry median of 6.1 across 1,781 firms

12-Month Financial Distress Probability: 0.23%

STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, String Fintech HK Limited reported:

Revenue: US$44.59 million

Profit After Tax: US$3.99 million

Net Profit Margin: 8.94%

Current Ratio: 16.14

Total Indebtedness: Nil

The D&B assessment also reported no registered charge against the company and found no record of civil suits across the Hong Kong court and government records searched for the preceding five years.

BUILDING INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Hong Kong is a strategic hub in String Metaverse's international architecture as the Group builds infrastructure across digital assets, Web3, financial technology and data services.

Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director, String Metaverse Limited, said:

"As String Metaverse expands globally, scale must be matched by institutional credibility, financial discipline and strong governance. The D&B assessment of our Hong Kong subsidiary is an encouraging validation of the financial foundations we are building across the Group."

He further added: "Hong Kong is strategically important to our global ambitions. Our objective is to build String into an institution capable of connecting traditional financial markets with the emerging digital-asset economy."

ABOUT STRING METAVERSE LIMITED

String Metaverse Limited (BSE: 534535) is building businesses and infrastructure across digital assets, Web3, financial technology, data services and next-generation digital commerce.

Through its international subsidiaries and operating entities, the Group is developing a globally connected infrastructure platform positioned at the convergence of traditional finance, digital assets and the tokenized economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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