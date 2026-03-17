Strong governance commands 'Big Premium' from global investors: Keki Mistry

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Keki Mistry, former Vice Chairman and CEO of HDFC Ltd stated that global investors are increasingly cautious and are willing to pay a "big premium to companies where governance practices are perceived to be strong."

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Addressing the CII National Conference on Financial Governance, Mistry outlined five key corporate governance themes essential for long-term sustainability and investor trust. He emphasized that financial integrity, risk management, the role of independent directors, the evolution of new technologies, and organizational culture form the pillars of a robust corporate framework.

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Mistry highlighted that "the most important aspect of corporate governance is the integrity of the financial statements. This is really the very bedrock of economic trust" and warned that any compromise through fraud or aggressive accounting causes the "entire foundation of capital allocation" to crumble.

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He credited the multi-layered defence mechanism in India, including the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and SEBI, for maintaining audit quality. "In the end, a single page of financial statement is only as good as the integrity of the people who are involved in preparing it," Mistry noted.

Speaking about the second theme, Mistry identified risk management as a systemic reality rather than a temporary concern. He pointed out that "unprecedented events such as the COVID pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Middle East crisis once again reinforce the fact that unexpected black swan events can indeed occur."

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He urged boards to focus on cybersecurity, data protection, and technological disruptions. According to Mistry, "the best risk management framework is one that fortifies the balance sheet in good times so as to create sufficient ammunition to tackle a downturn."

For the third theme, Mistry described independent directors as the "unique responsibility of being a conduit between the various stakeholders and the management of a company," serving as "the gatekeepers of compliance and governance."

He emphasized that board refreshment and succession planning should be integral to the long-term vision. "The difference between a good board and a great one is the quality of the directors sitting around the table," he said, adding that "directors have to keep pace with continuous technological disruptions such as cyber security, digital transformation, and now artificial intelligence."

Regarding the fourth theme of new technologies, Mistry observed that discussions around AI governance and ethical use have "skyrocketed in recent times." He stated that, "It is therefore important that board members receive ongoing education and training, especially in cybersecurity and AI. With increased awareness, boards would be better equipped to provide strategic guidance on capitalizing on the benefits of AI while effectively managing the associated risks and social issues. ."

Finally, he addressed organizational culture as the fifth theme, noting that "long-term value creation requires happy, contented, motivated, and dedicated employees." He cited high attrition rates in modern companies as a sign of toxic environments, contrasting it with HDFC's historical attrition rate of "less than 4% a year."

"Commitment to good governance leads to a distinctive competitive advantage, enhances reputation, and invests trust, and creates long-term sustainability. Organizations need to focus on prudence and long-term growth, irrespective of economic cycles," Mistry said. (ANI)

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