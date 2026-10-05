Stryker Launches Mako 4 SmartRobotics™ in India, Advancing the Next Generation of Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement

NEW DELHI, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of Mako 4 SmartRobotics™ (Mako 4), the fourth generation of Mako, bringing its latest robotic-arm assisted technology to India. Designed to support a more integrated clinical and operational experience, Mako 4 combines patient-specific planning, robotic technology and haptic guidance in a single system across three applications: Mako Total Knee, Mako Partial Knee and Mako Total Hip with Advanced Primary and revision.

Building on more than two decades of innovation, Mako 4 pairs 3D CT-based planning with AccuStop™ haptic technology to support surgeons in planning and executing procedures according to each patient's individual anatomy. The platform provides real-time intraoperative guidance, helping deliver greater precision and control during joint replacement procedures[1][2][3].

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"India's healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for advanced treatments that support active, healthy lives," said Aman Rishi, Vice President & General Manager, India, Stryker. "At Stryker, we are committed to bringing innovation that empowers surgeons and supports the future of healthcare in the country. We're proud to bring Mako 4 to India, helping raise the standard of care and expand access for joint replacement patients nationwide."

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The launch builds on the global Mako platform, which has supported more than 2.5 million procedures across 47 countries, demonstrating its growing role in robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery.

About Stryker

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Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. Stryker offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

[1] Bell SW, Anthony I, Jones B, MacLean A, Rowe P, Blyth M. Improved Accuracy of Component Positioning with Robotic-Assisted Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: Data from a Prospective, Randomized Controlled Study. J Bone Joint SurgAm. 2016;98(8):627-635.

[2] Zhang J, Ng N, Scott CEH, et al. Robotic arm-assisted versus manual unicompartmental knee arthroplasty : a systematic review andmeta-analysis of the MAKO robotic system. Bone Joint J. 2022;104-B(5):541-548. doi:10.1302/0301-620X.104B5. BJJ-2021-1506.R1

[3] Hampp EL, Scholl L, Faizan A, Sodhi N, Mont MA, WestrichG. Comparison of Iatrogenic Soft Tissue Trauma in Robotic-Assisted versus Manual Partial Knee Arthroplasty SurgTechnolInt. 2021;39:419-426.

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