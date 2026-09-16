BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: The World Robot Olympiad Association (WRO®) and Aramco are launching the WRO STEM Entrepreneur Program in Hyderabad. Instead of presenting their projects to WRO competition judges, 20 teams from 13 countries will pitch their ideas live to entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders, including Aramco Ventures, the venture capital arm of Aramco. The pilot is organized locally by the India STEM Foundation, the National Organizer of WRO in India.

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Reflecting how innovation is tested in the real world, the program challenges students to communicate their ideas, respond to challenging questions and demonstrate the value of their robotic-based projects alongside the technical quality of their work. The WRO STEM Entrepreneur Program is powered by Aramco, WRO's strategic partner.

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The teams will pitch their ideas to a panel of venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from Aramco Ventures, a representative from South African impact fund Kai Connect, and a representative from India STEM Foundation.

Four winning teams will compete for a total of $20,000 award and six months of mentoring from leading industry experts to help them further develop their projects.

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"For many students, this will be their first time presenting projects to entrepreneurs and industry leaders. This program gives them first-hand insight into how new ideas are evaluated, challenged and developed in the commercial world which helps to bridge the gap between technical skills and real-world innovation," said Claus Ditlev Christensen, World Robot Olympiad Association Secretary General.

Hadeel Al-Eisa, Manager of Aramco’s Corporate Citizenship Division, said: “At Aramco, our STEM efforts aim not only to inspire young people to pursue STEM disciplines, but also to equip them with the skills, confidence and opportunities to turn ideas into solutions. This new entrepreneurship program builds on that foundation, supporting young innovators as they take the next step from developing solutions to exploring their potential as enterpreneurs.”

Among the teams taking part is Project CARED from the Philippines, developed by students John Lee Bacoco, 16, Ahmika Julia Reyes, 15, and Katarina Sening Parungao, 16. Their robotic solution is designed to reduce repetitive work for nurses by combining patient-monitoring tools into one system. After interviewing nurses, patients and volunteers, the team tested CARED in community health centers and school clinics and adapted it based on user feedback.

“We have seen how exhaustion and heavy workloads affect nurses in the Philippines. That is why we are excited to present CARED to industry professionals who may be interested in helping us bring it closer to real-world use,” says Katarina Parungao, who manages design and functionality.

The WRO STEM Entrepreneur Program marks a step forward in Aramco's commitment to shaping the next generation of pioneers, connecting young innovators with industry mentors and investors to help turn their bold ideas into lasting ventures.

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