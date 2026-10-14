VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: StudyIn, the global higher education specialist formerly known as SI-UK, concluded its Annual Counsellor Summit 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together counsellors from across India with leading international universities and education leaders. Held over two days under the theme "Empower. Connect. Inspire," the summit focused on equipping counsellors with practical tools, industry insight, and university partnerships as Indian students' study-abroad choices grow more varied and informed.

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Counsellors are often the first and most trusted point of guidance for Indian families planning an overseas education. The summit addressed how that role is changing, with AI, shifting global mobility patterns, and a digitally native generation of students reshaping how universities are discovered, compared, and chosen.

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Across the two-day programme, discussions covered AI, global mobility, changing student expectations, university admissions and the evolving role of counsellors as trusted advisors.

The opening day included topical workshop style sessions to help counsellors. Day 2 opened with a keynote by Rob Grimshaw, CEO, StudyIn, followed by a fireside chat with Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic Gold Medallist, moderated by Sandeep Unnithan, Editor-in-Chief, Chakra News. The day also featured discussions on how Gen Z and Gen Alpha discover, compare and choose universities, with participation from key university partners The summit concluded with the StudyIn Excellence Awards, a closing address and Gala Dinner & Celebration.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rob Grimshaw, CEO, StudyIn, said, “Counsellors are at the heart of the international education journey. As technology, student expectations and global mobility continue to evolve, this summit provides an opportunity to equip counsellors with the insights, tools and partnerships they need to guide students with confidence. Together, we are working towards making the study-abroad journey more accessible, transparent, and student-centric.”

Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Client Officer & Chairperson, StudyIn India, said, “India’s study-abroad landscape is evolving rapidly, and counsellors play a central role in helping students and families navigate these choices. Through this summit, we wanted to bring our counsellor community closer to global universities and emerging trends, while providing practical insights that can strengthen the guidance they offer to students.”

About StudyIn-

Founded in 2006, StudyIn is a global higher education specialist that helps students access international education opportunities across leading destinations. Formerly known as SI-UK and SI-Global, the company brings nearly two decades of experience in international student counselling, university admissions, and visa guidance and has supported over 1.3 million students globally.

In India, StudyIn operates a nationwide network of offices and student support centers across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Gurugram, with a growing presence in emerging education hubs including Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mysuru, Vijayawada, and Coimbatore.

Please visit the website: https://gostudyin.com/india/

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