DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Style Baazar Hosts Star Cast of Upcoming Bengali Film Abhhiman at Avani Riverside Mall

Style Baazar Hosts Star Cast of Upcoming Bengali Film Abhhiman at Avani Riverside Mall

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:59 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24: Style Baazar welcomed the cast and creators of the upcoming Bengali film Abhhiman at its store at Avani Riverside Mall, Kolkata, on June 20, 2026. The special event saw the presence of Bengal's iconic superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, acclaimed actor and producer Jisshu U Sengupta, and filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta, who interacted with fans and shared insights about the much-anticipated film.

Advertisement

Produced by Why So Serious Films, Abhhiman is an emotional drama that explores themes of memory, music, relationships, and redemption through the lives of its central characters. The film brings together some of Bengali cinema's most celebrated talents in a compelling story of human connection and self-discovery.

Advertisement

The event marks Style Baazar's association with Abhhiman, reinforcing the brand's commitment to celebrating regional culture and meaningful storytelling.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Shreyans Surana, Managing Director, Style Baazar, said: "At Style Baazar, we have always believed in building meaningful connections with our customers through culture and community. Bengali cinema holds a special place in the hearts of our consumers, and we are delighted to associate with a film like Abhhiman, which brings together some of the industry's finest talents and a powerful story. We were thrilled to host the cast and creators at our Avani Riverside Mall store and look forward to supporting this cinematic journey."

Advertisement

Speaking about the collaboration, the team behind Abhhiman expressed appreciation for Style Baazar's support in bringing audiences closer to the film through such consumer-focused engagements.

With over 270 stores across 10 states, Style Baazar continues to strengthen its cultural connect by partnering with initiatives that celebrate entertainment, creativity, and community engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts