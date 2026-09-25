Subhagruha Group of Companies: 100+ Plotted Ventures Across Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Subhagruha Group of Companies is a plotted real estate developer with a presence across Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Established in 2011, the group focuses on residential plots, villa plots and gated-community plotted developments across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the company’s current profile, Subhagruha has delivered 100+ HMDA, DTCP, VMRDA and RERA-approved plotted ventures, serving homebuyers, families and land investors.

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The group operates through Subha Gruha Infrastructures Private Limited, Subha Gruha Projects India Private Limited and Subhagruha Developers LLP. Its approach combines planned layouts, infrastructure, connectivity and customer-focused development. Projects are positioned in locations near highways, employment hubs, airports and emerging urban corridors, depending on the individual venture.

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A Growing Track Record in Plotted Real Estate

Subhagruha’s completed portfolio includes projects such as Sukrithi Avanthi, Sukrithi Avanthika, Sukrithi Saanvi, Sukrithi Udbhava, Sukrithi Tech Park and several other residential plotted developments.

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For buyers evaluating a new project, a developer’s completed-project record can provide useful background on its experience, execution and development approach. Subhagruha has also received recognition connected with its Avanthi and Avanthika projects through the Times Business Awards 2019, adding another milestone to its development history.

Current Ongoing Projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad remains one of Subhagruha’s key markets. The company’s current portfolio lists several ventures as ongoing.

Tree Shades by Subhagruha is an ongoing gated-community villa plot development in Burgula, Shadnagar. The project spans 27 acres and offers villa plots starting from 165 square yards. It is registered under Telangana RERA and is planned with wide roads, underground drainage, electricity, avenue plantation, security and other community infrastructure.

Sukrithi Pride is an ongoing plotted development at Veltur, Sadashivpet. The project is positioned near Hyderabad’s western growth corridor and is presented as a residential open-plot development with planned roads, electricity, drainage, avenue plantation, security and community amenities.

Sukrithi Ayatana is an ongoing gated-community plotted development at Nandikandi, near Sangareddy. The project is located along NH-65 and includes planned infrastructure, parks, children’s play areas, electricity, water supply and drainage. The company lists it as DTCP approved and RERA registered.

The Hyderabad portfolio also lists Samyuktha Phase 2 and Sukrithi Aarunya among ongoing projects, giving buyers additional options.

Current Ongoing Projects in Vijayawada

Subhagruha’s Vijayawada portfolio includes ongoing developments such as Sukrithi Aria Phase 1 & 2, Subhagruha Ananda Phase II and Sukrithi Signature Vijayawada.

Sukrithi Signature is a gated-community villa plot project in Nunna, Vijayawada. The company states that the project is approved by CRDA and registered under AP RERA. Planned features include wide roads, electricity, street lighting, avenue plantation, drainage, security and a children’s play area.

These projects extend Subhagruha’s presence in the Vijayawada region and provide options for buyers considering residential plots and villa plots in and around the city.

Current Ongoing Projects in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is another important market for Subhagruha. The company currently lists Sukrithi Saanvi Phase 1- 4 in tagarapuvalasa close to bhogapuram airport, Sukrithi Windsor, Sukrithi Sathvik and Sukrithi Sampath Phase 6 as ongoing projects in its Vizag portfolio.

The broader completed portfolio includes earlier phases and developments such as Saanvi, Saavya, Avanthika Vizag, Srujana and other plotted ventures. This phased approach demonstrates the company’s continuing presence in the Visakhapatnam plotted real estate market.

The group is also adding to its Vizag portfolio with the upcoming Sukrithi Western Park, located at Mamidilova, Sontyam, Visakhapatnam, offering another plotted-development option for buyers exploring the region.

Why Plots Remain Relevant

Residential plots give buyers flexibility to plan construction according to their future requirements. A plot may be considered for building an independent home, constructing a villa, meeting future family needs or holding land as a long-term property asset.

However, buyers should evaluate every project individually. Important considerations include location, title and documentation, applicable approvals, RERA registration, layout permissions, infrastructure, road access, utilities, development status and the developer’s track record. Approval details can vary from one project to another, so buyers should verify the latest project-specific documents before making a purchase.

Three Cities, One Plotted Real Estate Focus

Subhagruha’s current portfolio reflects a focused strategy across Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. From completed ventures that have shaped the company’s experience to ongoing projects in emerging and established growth corridors, the subhagruha group continues to develop residential and villa plots.

With 100+ delivered plotted ventures according to its current company profile, Subhagruha continues its presence in the plotted real estate segment. Its ongoing projects across three major cities give buyers multiple locations and development formats to evaluate based on their requirements, budget and long-term plans.

NRI services & support

Invest seamlessly in Subhagruha’s RERA, HMDA, DTCP, CRDA, VUDA, VMRDA-approved plots from anywhere in the world:

- ⁠End-to-End Legal Assistance: Complete Power of Attorney (PoA) setup and title verification.

- ⁠Virtual Site Visits: 4K drone tours, live video walkthroughs, and geotagged boundary updates.

- ⁠Financial & Post-Purchase Care: Dedicated NRI home loan coordination, land maintenance, and fencing security.

Subhagruha Group of Companies

100+ Delivered Plotted Ventures | Hyderabad | Vijayawada | Visakhapatnam

From established developments to ongoing plotted ventures, Subhagruha continues its journey of developing planned plotted communities and offering customers opportunities to own land for their future.

For the best current available project prices and latest project details, please visit the official website: www.subhagruha.com

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