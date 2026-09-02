Subhash Chandra tells NCLAT he was ‘demonised’ over Rs 6.5-crore repayment plan, challenges NCLT 5-member bench

Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee Group, told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday that he has been demonised nationwide over a proposed payment of Rs 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of Rs 22,006 crore, while there is currently no final order approving the repayment plan.

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Advocate Sasmit Patra, who was representing Chandra, said that the procedures had damaged Chandra’s reputation by causing a media trial.

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The truth is that there isn’t a current order in this case. However, Subhash Chandra, the personal guarantor, has been demonised nationwide for the past 15 days, claiming that he has turned Rs 6.5 crore into Rs 22,000 crore, according to Patra.

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On behalf of the appellant-lenders, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the submission. He stated that statements meant for media coverage could not be made during NCLAT sessions.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), where the insolvency processes are ongoing, is where Chandra may file his complaint, according to NCLAT. It made it clear that Patra’s submission was not the subject of any orders.

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Union Bank of India (UK), Canara Bank, and LIC Housing Finance filed appeals against the August 25 ruling allowing Chandra’s repayment plan, which were heard by a quorum constituted of Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna and technical members Barun Mitra and Ajai Das Mehrotra.

Patra also questioned NCLT’s authority to form a five-person bench to re-evaluate the repayment arrangement during the hearing.

“Section 419(5) has a very narrow scope. If there is a different opinion, it must be expressed by another member or members. IBC and company law do not grant NCLT the authority to establish a five-member bench,” he said.

Patra questioned the authority that allowed the five-member bench to stay just NCLT judicial member Nilesh Sharma’s opinion from August 25.

“Under what authority? When did this five-person bench get together?” he questioned, “What were the proceedings that led to this five-member bench staying only one order?” questioned Patra.