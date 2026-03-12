Submer appoints former BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava as Principal Advisor on Government & Green AI Initiatives in India

Award-winning board advisor to work with government and enterprise to help build India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem

India, March 12, 2026 – Submer, a market leader in AI datacenter infrastructure, is announcing the appointment of Anupam Shrivastava as a Principal Advisor for Government & Green AI Initiatives in India. His role will be to advise on the deployment of sustainable AI infrastructure and advanced liquid-cooling solutions for the Indian datacenter market, with a special focus on Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, alongside Central Government initiatives in New Delhi.

As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates globally, countries are increasingly focused on deploying sovereign AI capacity that is both high-performance and energy efficient. Submer delivers the full-stack of AI datacenter infrastructure, from advanced liquid cooling and high-density compute architecture to design, deployment and operational expertise – enabling organizations to scale AI workloads sustainably. In India, where rapid digital expansion and government-led initiatives are driving new datacenter investment, sustainable infrastructure will be critical to supporting the country’s growing AI ecosystem.

As a government relations, policy and regulatory compliance specialist, Anupam will facilitate high-level dialogues with government bodies to align liquid cooling technology with India’s ‘Green IT’ and energy efficiency mandates. He will also steer business development strategies to integrate eco-friendly, high-density computing solutions within national digital infrastructure projects.

Dev Tyagi, President of UKI, India and Asia at Submer said: “We are honoured to have Anupam take on the role of Principal Advisor for Government and Green AI Initiatives in India. His experience and deep expertise in engaging with government stakeholders and business leaders make him invaluable when it comes to embracing strategic insights that support Submer’s continued growth across India.”

Before joining Submer in an advisory role, Mr Shrivastava was Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) from 2015 to 2019. During his tenure, he directed national-scale projects exceeding ₹100,000 crore (approx. USD 14 billion) including BharatNet; the Network for Spectrum (NFS) for the Ministry of Defence; and the LWE (left wing extremist) connectivity project for internal security. In 2017, he received Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s public commendation, during his Independence Day speech, for BSNL’s turnaround following the company returning to operational profitability in three consecutive fiscal years (2015–2017) despite intense market disruption.

Anupam commented: “India is accelerating toward a massive AI-driven digital future and the foundation of this growth must be sustainable datacenter infrastructure. I am thrilled to join Submer at this pivotal moment. Submer’s zero-water consumption and energy-efficient liquid cooling technology is a critical enabler for India’s Sovereign AI infrastructure. I look forward to working closely with government and enterprise leaders to build a truly green, high-density digital ecosystem for the nation.”

With Mr Shrivastava’s appointment, Submer strengthens its engagement with public-sector stakeholders and reinforces its commitment to building the infrastructure foundation required for India’s next generation of AI-driven innovation.

Notes to editors

About Submer

Submer is the market-leading end-to-end AI infrastructure company. Headquartered in Barcelona, Submer designs, builds and manages modular datacenter infrastructure purpose-built for the most demanding AI workloads. Founded in 2015, the company’s decade of liquid cooling leadership underpins a cooling platform that delivers a certified sub-1.03 PUE, zero direct water consumption and up to 40% lower CO₂ emissions compared to traditional air-cooled facilities. From initial consultation and design, through manufacture and build, to IT installation and cloud services, Submer delivers the complete AI infrastructure stack. Submer is backed by M&G Investments and Planet First Partners. Visit our website at www.submer.com

