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Home / Business / Succession planning gaps emerge as women wealth holders flag unprepared heirs: Equirus

Succession planning gaps emerge as women wealth holders flag unprepared heirs: Equirus

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ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Gaps in succession planning have emerged among wealthy Indian families, with 50 per cent of women investors and inheritors interviewed by Equirus Wealth saying their successors are not yet prepared or engaged in managing family wealth, while only 30 per cent are deliberately preparing the next generation to take over financial responsibilities, according to a report by Equirus.

The October 2026 report, titled Shakti & Capital: Next-Generation Women and the Future of Indian Family Wealth, highlights concerns over whether financial knowledge and decision-making capabilities are being passed on alongside assets, as India prepares for a significant transfer of wealth over the coming decade.

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"Half describe their successors as not yet ready or not yet engaged. 30% report preparing successors deliberately; others rely on informal exposure or expect the next generation to step in when required," the report stated.

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It found that 70 per cent of respondents rely on informal learning, expecting their successors to acquire financial knowledge through experience or assume responsibilities when necessary.

"If the current generation had to learn through experience, and the next generation is not being prepared deliberately, responsibility may once again arrive before readiness," the report warned.

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The study also identified gaps in formal succession arrangements, noting that while nominations are commonly in place, wills are often missing.

"Nominations are commonly in place, but wills are often missing," the report stated, highlighting the importance of reviewing ownership structures and intended distribution of assets before wealth changes hands.

It also found that no respondent described having an investment committee or scheduled portfolio review, indicating limited formal governance practices among the women interviewed.

The findings come against the backdrop of an estimated Rs 73 lakh crore expected to pass to women in Indian families over the next decade, according to a Barclays Private Bank study cited by Equirus.

The report also highlighted that many current wealth holders assumed financial responsibilities without adequate preparation.

While 70 per cent of respondents reported having the final say over a portfolio, 90 per cent said they were still learning, and none reported receiving structured preparation for managing wealth.

The study, based on conversations with women investors and inheritors served by Equirus Family Office, suggested that families need to prepare successors well before inheritance or other major life events force them to assume financial responsibilities.

It recommended reviewing wills, nominations and ownership structures together, involving younger family members in portfolio discussions, and gradually giving them responsibility for investment decisions.

"Capability is too important to be left to chance," the report stated.

It added that families should treat financial preparedness as an essential part of succession planning, rather than focusing only on transferring assets.

"The transfer that matters is not of assets, but of the ability to understand, direct and steward them," Equirus Wealth said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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