Successive Digital Earns AWS Generative AI Competency, Boosting AI Strategies

Dallas (Texas) [US], March 31: Successive Digital, a leading digital transformation company, proudly announces that it has achieved the prestigious AWS Generative AI Competency. This milestone underscores the company's deep expertise in AI-powered transformation, reaffirming its ability to deliver scalable, industry-specific AI solutions that drive meaningful business impact.

"Achieving AWS Gen AI Competency is a testament to Kagen AI's commitment to innovation and excellence. This milestone will empower us to deliver even more transformative AI-driven solutions," said Bikram Singh, Partner and CTO at Kagen AI (AI vertical of Successive Digital). "This recognition by AWS further strengthens Kagen AI's positioning in the market, helping us scale new heights and drive greater business impact."

The AWS Generative AI Competency recognizes AWS Partners with deep expertise and proven success in helping customers design, build, and integrate AI solutions.

Successive Digital has showcased its expertise in:

- Enhancing customer experiences through AI-powered applications.

- Creating hyper-personalized content for targeted engagement.

- Automating workflows to optimize business efficiency.

-Delivering actionable insights backed by AWS's robust AI infrastructure.

"Success in generative AI is not just about adoption--it's about scaling with purpose," said Sid Pandey, CEO, of Successive Digital. "By leveraging AWS's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we empower enterprises to build intelligent, industry-specific AI solutions that create measurable impact and shape the future of digital transformation."

Successive Digital helps enterprises solve complex challenges using AI toolkit, including Large Language Models (LLMs), Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Q to streamline AI adoption, optimize performance, and drive operational efficiency for its clients. The seamless integration of AWS's generative AI capabilities into Kagen AI's strategic framework is set to enhance innovation, scalability, and competitive advantage for businesses worldwide.

"Successive Digital's achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine business transformation through AI. This recognition highlights our ability to harness AWS's powerful AI tools to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that empower enterprises to thrive in an AI-first world," said Mark Bavisotto, Chief Growth Officer at Kagen AI.

About Successive Digital

Successive Digital, a digital transformation company, offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including digital strategy, product engineering, customer experience, Cloud, and Data & AI services. We help companies continuously optimize business and technology that transform how they connect with customers and grow their business.

With its dedicated AI vertical, Kagen AI, Successive Digital is focused on delivering groundbreaking AI solutions while expanding AI research and development in collaboration with AWS.

For more information, visit successive.tech or Kagen.ai

