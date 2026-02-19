DT
Home / Business / Sudarshan Chemical Celebrates its 75th Anniversary

Sudarshan Chemical Celebrates its 75th Anniversary

PTI
Updated At : 11:47 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Emerges as a Unified Global Pigment Leader after Heubach Group Acquisition

Pune: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited is celebrating 75 years since its founding in Pune in 1951 and its evolution into a unified global pigments leader serving customers in more than 120 countries.

From its early years, Sudarshan has been guided by simplicity in approach, discipline in execution, strict adherence to customer and regulatory requirements, and a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing. These principles were reinforced through its manufacturing bases in Roha and Mahad in Raigad district, which remain central to the company’s operational excellence and community engagement.

Over seven decades, Sudarshan has grown into a trusted global partner for pigments used in coatings, plastics, inks, cosmetics, and specialty applications, contributing to products and industries that touch everyday lives.

A defining milestone came in March 2025 when Sudarshan completed the acquisition of Germany-based Heubach Group, a renowned global pigment manufacturer that had earlier acquired the pigments business of Clariant. The integration significantly expanded Sudarshan’s technology capabilities, product portfolio, and international footprint.

Today, Sudarshan operates 19 manufacturing plants worldwide. The company’s “ONE Sudarshan” vision brings together diverse teams, technologies, and cultures under a shared purpose of delivering consistent, high-performance, and sustainable colour solutions globally.

“Our roots in Pune, Roha, and Mahad have instilled in us a culture of operational rigor and responsibility,” said Rajesh Rathi, Global Chairman and Managing Director of Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited. “As ONE Sudarshan, we are building on that legacy — growing stronger globally while remaining grounded in the values that shaped us. Beyond industrial growth, we continue to focus on sustainability, safety, and community development to ensure progress is responsible and inclusive.”

As it enters its next phase, Sudarshan said it remains anchored in its heritage while embracing its expanded global identity, aiming to grow alongside customers, employees, and communities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sudarshan.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

