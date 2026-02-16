DT
Home / Business / Sudarshan Chemical Strengthens Global Operating Model with New Global Capability Center in Partnership with Genpact

Sudarshan Chemical Strengthens Global Operating Model with New Global Capability Center in Partnership with Genpact

ANI
Updated At : 05:41 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, a global player in pigment and colour solutions, has established a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune as part of strengthening its global operating model. The centre has been developed in partnership with Genpact, a global advanced technology and services firm.

Located alongside Sudarshan Chemical's global headquarters in Pune, the GCC will consolidate key enterprise functions that were earlier spread across geographies. The move aims to improve governance, enhance coordination, and ensure consistent execution across the company's global operations as it scales internationally.

Rajesh Rathi, Global Chairman and Managing Director of Sudarshan Chemical, said the GCC is a strategic investment to drive operational excellence. "As we expand globally, process efficiency and disciplined execution are critical. The GCC will enable faster and more consistent delivery for customers while fostering a culture of continuous improvement," he said.

The centre will support Sudarshan's operations beyond India by enabling tighter coordination across functions and regions. It will also lay the groundwork for increased automation, standardised processes, and scalable digital capabilities over time.

Diwakar Singhal, Global Business Leader - Manufacturing at Genpact, said the GCC reflects the long-term partnership between the two companies. "By combining Genpact's chemical manufacturing expertise with process intelligence and AI-led capabilities, we aim to help Sudarshan strengthen governance and build an operating model that can scale globally," he said.

The GCC initiative follows Sudarshan Chemical's recent global expansion, including the acquisition of the Heubach Group in 2025, which significantly enhanced its international presence. The company said these steps align with its ambition to emerge as a global leader in the pigment industry with a future-ready operating framework.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

