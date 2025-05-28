Sudha Reddy Hosts 'Beauty With A Purpose Gala'

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28: Philanthropist and business leader Sudha Reddy opened the doors of her palatial private residence, Mon Amour Palais, to welcome the distinguished delegates of Miss World 2025 and Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation. The intimate affair marked the first occasion of its kind held at Mon Amour Palais, hosting 108 international delegates for an unprecedented celebration of Indian culture and humanitarianism.

The 'Beauty With A Purpose Gala' with an underlying theme of 'Midnight Pearls', was meticulously orchestrated as a classy tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Telangana, its warm hospitality and steadfast dedication to global humanitarian efforts. Mon Amour Palais, nestled in the verdant Banjara Hills, was transformed into a resplendent showcase of Indian artistry and hospitality, seamlessly blending traditional opulence with contemporary sophistication.

Culinary Experience

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with an elaborate grazing table that presented a modern interpretation of India's diverse culinary landscape, setting the stage for the gastronomic journey ahead. This graceful and opulent gathering served as more than a mere celebration; it was a meticulously curated immersive experience designed to celebrate and champion beauty with a purpose reflecting the spirit of Miss World Organisation.

The evening's meticulously curated menu, adorned with a Khalil Gibran quote that read 'Beauty is not in the face, beauty is a light in the heart', celebrated the dynamic evolution of Indian cuisine, artfully blending progressive Indian dishes with nuanced international influences to captivate a diverse range of palates. Reimagined Indian classics were presented alongside delicate Asian infusions and cherished European staples, symbolizing a harmonious convergence of Eastern and Western culinary traditions. The dessert presentation was a luxurious confluence of traditional Indian mithai and globally inspired patisserie, representing the union of diverse cultures and culinary artistry. The menu unfolded as a carefully orchestrated culinary journey, with each dish designed to evoke a distinct and memorable experience.

The Indian selections were a testament to innovation and tradition, where dishes like the tender coconut carpaccio, infused with fermented yellow chilli and gondhoraj dressing, showcased a contemporary approach to regional flavors. Complementing this, the paneer mille-feuille, filled with walnut-chilli chutney and smoked makhani, offered a sophisticated twist on a classic ingredient. Traditional favorites such as lamb keema ghotala, served with salli crisp and soft egg paratha and the aromatic saffron koshihikari khichdi, enriched with gucchi, pioppino mushroom and parmesan soil, provided a comforting yet refined counterpoint.

The Asian offerings skillfully blended authentic dishes with modern interpretations, highlighting the versatility of Eastern cuisine. The charred miso chicken & leeks yakitori, glazed with sweet soy & togarashi dust, exemplified precision in flavor balance, while the true xo udon, with silky udon, snow peas, edamame and umami-rich truffle sauce, showcased the depth of umami. The smoked yellow curry, featuring papaya, water chestnuts and young bamboo served with black edamame rice, presented a creative take on traditional curry, emphasizing smoky undertones and unique textures.

The Italian selection paid homage to classic European gastronomy, emphasizing the quality of fresh, seasonal ingredients. Dishes such as the lobster thermidor risotto offered a luxurious indulgence, while the burrata ravioli, with sundried tomato and basil veloute, highlighted the simple yet elegant flavors of Italian cuisine. The charred chicken and seasonal vegetables with black pepper-mushroom jus provided a hearty and satisfying option, showcasing the chef's expertise in balancing flavors and textures.

The Delicacies section was a grand finale, an opulent fusion of Indian and international sweets designed to delight the senses. Traditional Indian desserts like kesari rasmalai tres leches with silver leaf and pista and fig halwa with almond biscotti crumble were reimagined with modern techniques, while global favorites such as fresh berry pavlova, chocolate and dulce de leche mousse and basque burnt cheesecake served with berry compote offered a diverse range of flavors and textures. This curated assortment of desserts provided a harmonious conclusion, uniting diverse culinary traditions in a symphony of sweetness.

Ambience And Decor

The event's ambiance, masterfully curated by Khushi Singh of Percept Limited, evoked a sense of timeless elegance, providing an opulent backdrop suffused with love, grace and beauty. Envisioned in a palette of white and gold, the evening unfolded with meticulous attention to detail. Towering gold candelabras graced the tables, their flames flickering above cascading floral arrangements and glistening crystal candle stands. Inspired by Hyderabad, the 'City Of Pearls', delicate strands of pearls were interwoven throughout the decor- from stairways to statues, lending a subtle regional homage. The floral arrangements were a study in classic refinement: Calla Lilies, Song of India, Lisianthus, Spray Carnations, Eustoma Roses, Oriental Lilies, Gypsophila, Chrysanthemums, Green Button Poms as the prominent bloom, completed by lush green fillers comprising Fern and Dracaena leaves. Each place setting was a study in refined luxury: custom-designed gold-plated crockery, gilded cutlery, graceful brass accents, soft pastel tones, cascading floral centerpieces and pearl-adorned menus paired with white and black embroidered napkins and subtly placed black bows.

Performances And Presentations

As twilight descended, guests were transported through a conceptual cultural showcase that celebrated India's artistic soul. Tabla & Sons, a 21-member musical ensemble, captivated the audience with an evocative performance that interwove classical Indian percussion with contemporary rhythms--a bold testament to India's dynamic and evolving artistic legacy. Adding an element of exuberance, the delegates staged an impromptu flashmob performance, electrifying the atmosphere with spontaneity and sisterhood, culminating in a jubilant celebration of global unity through the universal languages of dance and music.

The centerpiece of the evening was the Beauty With A Purpose presentations, during which select delegates shared compelling narratives of their transformative social impact initiatives. These deeply personal stories resonated with guests, casting a spotlight on the powerful advocacy work at the heart of the Miss World platform. This segment highlighted the pageant's focus on social impact, honoring women leading change in education, health and community development-- embracing Miss World's core mission. The event also marked a significant occasion with the announcement of the top five Beauty With A Purpose projects, lauded for their unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable and impactful change and honored on stage by royal dignitaries.

Guestlist

Illustrious guests included luminaries from India's royal families, such as Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Kunwarani Ritu Ajatshatru Singh of Jammu & Kashmir, Princess Krishna Kumari of Jodhpur, and Princess Pooja Padmaraje Patwardhan of Sangli, as well as Dr. Madhu Chopra, and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. Adding further gravitas to the occasion was the presence of Mrs. Lakshmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and a distinguished advocate for gender equality and human rights, reinforcing the event's overarching message of global empowerment and diplomacy.

Ensemble

Sudha Reddy graced the occasion in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta ensemble in absolute black with an exaggerated ether blue coiled snake cape from his surreal Kundalini-inspired Aarohanam collection. Mukaish, Badla and Zari work enhanced the fine embellishment on the perfectly tailored and draped ensemble, while the three-dimensional embroidery and crystal embellishments created a multidimensional and luminescent effect.

Her vision for the evening transcended mere hospitality, evolving into a heartfelt tribute to India's ascendant role on the global stage as a beacon of beauty, purpose, and unity. The event at Mon Amour Palais left an indelible mark on all in attendance, underscoring the profound importance of cultural exchange and collective humanitarian action.

Quotes

Sudha Reddy, Founder Sudha Reddy Foundation and Director, MEIL Group states, "Hosting the Miss World delegation at Mon Amour Palais was a deeply meaningful experience. It allowed us to showcase the richness of Indian heritage while highlighting the remarkable work these young women are doing to make a positive impact on communities worldwide. This event underscored the vital role of cultural exchange and collective action in addressing global challenges."

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO, Miss World Organisation states, "The 'Beauty With A Purpose Gala' at Mon Amour Palais not only celebrated the spirit of Miss World but also provided a platform to recognize and amplify the extraordinary humanitarian projects undertaken by our delegates. It was a truly inspiring experience. Sudha Reddy's dedication to blending cultural appreciation with humanitarian efforts created an unforgettable experience for our delegates. This gathering served as a powerful reminder of the importance of using our platform to drive positive change and promote global unity through beauty and purpose."

