Sudha Reddy Set to Represent India at the Global Stage of 2026 Met Gala

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4: The countdown to the first Monday in May has begun, and while the Met Gala guest list is famously kept under lock and key, there is a special reason for Hyderabad to be excited. Local philanthropist and business leader Sudha Reddy is reportedly heading back to the red carpet for fashion's biggest night.

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This year, the gala draws inspiration from the Costume Art exhibition, which highlights 5,000 years of style through 400 unique objects. With a dress code of Fashion Is Art, guests are challenged to treat their attire as an embodied masterpiece, drawing inspiration from the long-standing relationship between the dressed body and the world of art.

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Reddy is known for using her global platform to highlight Indian culture. In the past, she has worn stunning designs by Falguni Shane Peacock and Tarun Tahiliani. This year, the theme is "Fashion Is Art," and insiders say she is looking to collaborate with Indian icons like Sabyasachi Mukherjee or Manish Malhotra.

"Her goal is always to showcase the beauty of Indian textiles and jewelry," says a source close to Reddy. "This isn't just about a party; it's about making sure Indian craftsmanship is seen by the entire world."

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Reddy's trip to New York follows a busy year representing India at major events, including the Paris Olympics, the Cannes Film Festival, and the White House Correspondents' Dinner. When she isn't on the red carpet, she is a director at Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and heads the Sudha Reddy Foundation on charitable projects.

The gala, set for Monday, May 4, 2026, will be one of the most star-studded in history. This year's co-chairs include Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos serving as lead sponsors.

Reddy will join roughly 450 global stars, including Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa, to celebrate the relationship between clothing and art. As the world watches the famous steps of the Met, Hyderabad will be watching one of its own take her place among the global elite.

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