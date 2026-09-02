Sudhir R. Nambiar Expands Indian Science Fiction with the Mission Mars Trilogy and The Ashtadasa Code

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 2: Indian author Sudhir R. Nambiar is building a distinctive body of speculative fiction through four books that bring together science, space, advanced technology, geopolitical intrigue, Indian history and mythology.

Advertisement

His published works include the Mission Mars Trilogy -- The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher -- along with the standalone techno-mythological thriller The Ashtadasa Code.

Advertisement

Together, these books explore questions surrounding humanity's future, the consequences of technological progress, the struggle for power and survival, and the possibility that ancient knowledge may hold answers to modern-day mysteries.

Advertisement

The Mission Mars Trilogy: From Space Exploration to Planetary Survival

At the heart of Nambiar's science-fiction universe is the Mission Mars Trilogy, an interconnected saga that progressively expands in scale--from India's journey to Mars to a conflict capable of determining the fate of an entire planet.

The first book, The Mangalyaan Protocol, places India at the centre of a high-stakes international race to Mars. Combining space exploration with technological ambition and geopolitical manoeuvring, the novel examines how national interests, scientific discovery and global power equations collide when the world's leading nations compete to reach the Red Planet.

The story presents space exploration not merely as a scientific achievement but as a strategic contest in which information, technology and control can reshape global influence.

The second book, The Crimson Divide, moves beyond the race to reach Mars and examines the challenges of sustaining human life there. As humanity attempts to establish its first settlement on the planet, scarcity of resources, political disagreements and competing interests begin to threaten the colony.

The novel explores whether humanity can overcome the divisions carried from Earth or whether the first Martian settlement will reproduce the same conflicts it was meant to leave behind. Questions of leadership, survival, governance and social fragmentation form the foundation of the narrative.

The trilogy culminates with The Jezero Cipher, which raises the stakes beyond colonisation and human conflict. The discovery of an ancient intelligence beneath the surface of Mars leads to a much larger mystery, while an intergalactic confrontation places the future of the planet at risk.

Blending alien intelligence, hidden knowledge and planetary-scale conflict, the book expands the trilogy from a story of human exploration into one concerning the survival of an entire world.

Across the three novels, the Mission Mars Trilogy traces a clear progression: humanity first attempts to reach Mars, then struggles to survive on it, and ultimately confronts forces capable of changing its understanding of life and the universe.

The Ashtadasa Code: Where Cybersecurity Meets Ancient India

Nambiar's standalone thriller, The Ashtadasa Code, explores a different literary territory by combining cybersecurity, Indian history, mythology and ancient secrets.

The story follows Maya Rao, whose investigation into her father's mysterious murder draws her into a dangerous search involving encrypted clues, India's ancient sites, the Bhagavad Gita and a secret quest for a powerful relic.

As the investigation unfolds, modern technological systems intersect with centuries-old knowledge. The novel explores whether ancient texts and historical locations may contain coded information that remains relevant in the contemporary world.

Through its combination of digital threats, murder mystery, mythology and historical investigation, The Ashtadasa Code presents Indian heritage as an active part of a modern thriller rather than merely serving as its backdrop.

Creating Indian Stories with Global Stakes

Nambiar's books are distinguished by their use of Indian protagonists, institutions, history and knowledge systems within stories that address global and even interplanetary challenges.

While the Mission Mars Trilogy positions India within the future of space exploration, The Ashtadasa Code turns towards the country's past to construct a contemporary mystery. Despite their different settings, all four books explore the relationship between knowledge and power--and the consequences that follow when either is controlled, concealed or misused.

Technology also plays a central role across his writing. Spacecraft, planetary settlements, cybersecurity systems and coded information are integrated into narratives involving political ambition, ethical dilemmas and human survival.

Recognition and Literary Milestones

Nambiar's science-fiction writing has received growing recognition. He has been recognised as India's First Sci-Fi Thriller Author, while The Mangalyaan Protocol achieved the #2 bestseller ranking on Amazon in the science-fiction category. He has also received the Bharat Excellence Award from Bharat Guild.

In 2026, he was featured as an author by The Literature Today, participated in the BookBrew Literature Fest 2026, and was listed among the publication's Top Influential Authors in August 2026. He has also been named among India's Most Influential Authors and Thought Leaders by Forbes India.

Through his expanding collection of work, Sudhir R. Nambiar is contributing to Indian science fiction and thriller writing with stories that connect the country's scientific ambitions and cultural heritage with questions of global and planetary significance.

His books are currently available through Amazon and the White Falcon Publishing Store (WPS Store).

About the Books

The Mangalyaan Protocol: A science-fiction thriller centred on India's participation in a high-stakes global race to Mars, where scientific ambition becomes intertwined with technology and geopolitical rivalry.

The Crimson Divide: Set during humanity's attempt to establish its first colony on Mars, the novel explores resource scarcity, political conflict, governance and the divisions threatening the settlement's survival.

The Jezero Cipher: The concluding part of the Mission Mars Trilogy follows the discovery of an ancient intelligence beneath Mars and an intergalactic conflict that could determine the planet's fate.

The Ashtadasa Code: A techno-mythological thriller following Maya Rao's investigation into her father's murder, leading her through cybersecurity threats, the Bhagavad Gita, ancient Indian sites and the search for a powerful relic.

Connect with Sudhir R. Nambiar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sudhir.r.nambiar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhirr/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)